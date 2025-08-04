Erelu Ngozi Adeleke congratulates Oba Elerinmo on awards

By Esther Onyegbula

Wife of the Governor of Osun State, Her Excellency, Amb. Erelu Ngozi Abeni Adeleke CIML, has congratulated the paramount ruler of Erinmo-Ijesa Kingdom, Oba (Dr.) Michael Odunayo Adeagbo Ajayi, JP, Arowotawaya II, the Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesa Land on his numerous recognitions and awards.

Amb Erelu Adeleke who was present at the special Thanksgiving service of the monarch held last sunday at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun District Headquarters, Erinmo-Ijesa, Osun State noted that Kabiyesi Elerinmo’s meritorious

achievements has contributed to the development of Erinmo-Ijesa.

She said: “I congratulates His Royal Majesty on his meritorious achievements and his shining contributions to the development of Erinmo-Ijesa. I also offer heartfelt gratitude to God for granting him life in abundance and strength to continue his impactful reign.

“As the Erelu Asoludero of Erinmo Kingdom, I assure the good people of Erinmo-Ijesa of my continued and unwavering dedication to the progress and development of the community. I reaffirm my commitment to consolidating the Imole Administration of His Excellency Governor Ademola Adeleke, ensuring inclusive governance and the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.”

Erelu Adeleke who was together with the Wife of the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mrs Olusola Omotunde Jenyo, and her Erelu Team, prayed for God to grant Oba Elerinmo divine health, long life, strength and prosperous reign on the throne of his forefathers as a shining ambassador for Erinmo-Ijesa, Osun State, and Nigeria at large.

Meanwhile, Oba Elerinmo was appointed and invested as the University of Ilorin Ambassador during the recent 50th anniversary celebration of the institution. This was among other numerous awards and recognitions accorded to him recently for his unflinching presence in the polity of things.

He headlined the huge number of 50 Ambassadors, mainly former students of Unilorin who were recognised for their numerous roles and achievements in the society and particularly their impacts on their alma mater, Unilorin.