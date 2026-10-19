They thought I’d be sleepy – Tinubu thanks ADC for keeping him awake

By Bayo Wahab

President Bola Tinubu has taken a swipe at the African Democratic Congress (ADC), thanking the opposition party for keeping him awake as he addressed supporters of the CityBoy Movement and the Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN) group.

“Some people thought by now I would be tired and sleepy since I arrived here on time, thank you ADC,” Tinubu said during a ceremonial meeting with the support groups in Abuja on Monday.

The remark comes as Tinubu prepares for the 2027 presidential election, in which former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the ADC’s presidential candidate.

The President said the grassroots mobilisation efforts of the support groups would allow him to rest easy, expressing confidence in their reach and organisational structure.

According to him, the CityBoy Movement had introduced a new approach to political mobilisation by building a network beyond the gathering of crowds at political events.

“The CityBoy Movement, to all of you, you have done something new in Nigeria politics. You did not just gather people; you built a structure, millions of real, verifiable members,” he said.

Tinubu highlighted the group’s claimed nationwide presence, saying its structure extended from the state level to local governments, wards and polling units.

“You have a presence in every state, every local government, every ward, down to the polling units,” he said.

The President also praised the group’s engagement with young Nigerians through its call centre and community outreach initiative, CityBoy Care.

“You drilled down; a call centre that speaks to young Nigerians every day and listens to whatever their community needs. CityBoy Care, meeting members where they live,” Tinubu said.

He described the movement’s activities as evidence of organised grassroots engagement, rather than publicity-driven mobilisation.

Tinubu said the group’s efforts in reaching communities and responding to their needs had strengthened his confidence in its political mobilisation ahead of the next election.

With the movement working at the grassroots, the President said, he could return home and “sleep soundly”.