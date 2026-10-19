Police explain presence at suspended Archbishop Ibezim’s church service

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police Command has explained that the presence of security operatives during the church service conducted by Archbishop Alexander Ibezim, the suspended Anglican Archbishop on the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, on Sunday was to maintain law and order and prevent a breakdown of peace.

Archbishop Ibezim was suspended by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba and directed him to proceed on six months’ leave with immediate effect while investigations into allegations against him and recent developments in the diocese commence.

Ibezim was also barred from officiating at any activity of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Province of the Niger or the Anglican Diocese of Awka, throughout the period of his leave. The Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt Rev Samuel Ezeofor, was asked to oversee the Diocese of Awka and the Archdiocese on the Niger.

The Board of the Diocese of Awka has since rejected the suspension of its Bishop and threatened to leave the Church of Nigeria and join the Church of England if the Primate insists on having his way.

However, there was heavy Police presence at St Faith’s Anglican Cathedral, Awka, on Sunday while Ibezim conducted the service.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in Anambra State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, described reports concerning police presence at St. Faith Anglican Church as misleading, and cautioned against what he described as the misrepresentation of security interventions in ways that could heighten tensions surrounding the alleged ecclesiastical dispute.

“The Command wishes to clarify that the deployment of police personnel to any location is guided by the need to maintain law and order, prevent a breakdown of peace, protect lives and property, and ensure the safety of all concerned, irrespective of their affiliations or positions in the dispute.

“The Command emphasises that police presence should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any party or position in an ecclesiastical disagreement.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains a neutral institution committed to enforcing the law, safeguarding citizens’ rights, and preventing disputes from escalating into threats to public peace and security”, the PPRO said.

He urged the people to avoid disseminating narratives capable of inflaming tensions or deepening divisions within the religious community.

He maintained that the Police will continue to discharge its constitutional responsibilities professionally, impartially, and without fear or favour, assuring that it will not allow any disagreement, religious or otherwise, to degenerate into a breach of public peace and security.