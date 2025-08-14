Elizabeth Jack-Rich calls for holistic parental support, hosts students

The Elizabeth Jack-Rich Aid Foundation (EJRAID) has called on parents to go beyond paying school fees by playing a more active and emotionally supportive role in their children’s educational journeys.



This appeal came during a special event hosted in Lagos for students currently benefiting from the foundation’s comprehensive scholarship scheme, which supports learners at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels across Nigeria.



Addressing parents, guardians, and students at the gathering, the founder of EJRAID, Elizabeth Jack-Rich, emphasized that financial sponsorship, though important, is only one part of a child’s success. She urged parents to become more engaged with their children’s academic lives, decisions, and aspirations.



“It’s not all about sponsoring kids to school or making sure they graduate,” Jack-Rich said. “We need to walk that path with them. Ask them, ‘What did you do today?’ ‘What’s your assignment?’ It may seem small, but that’s how children feel seen, heard, and supported.”



She also advised parents to avoid imposing career choices on their children, but instead, guide them in discovering their own passions. “Yes, being a doctor or lawyer is great, but the world has evolved. Children today can thrive in many fields. Our job is to help them find where they fit, not force them into boxes,” she said.



Jack-Rich encouraged parents to nurture values of empathy, communication, and self-belief at home, explaining that these are the foundations on which children build their self-worth and future resilience.



The event featured other notable speakers, including Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, who shared his inspiring journey of how chess transformed his life. Speaking to the students, Onakoya stressed the importance of excellence in any chosen skill or interest.



“It doesn’t matter if it’s singing, drawing, writing, or being good in school,” he said. “What matters is being the best at it. Don’t ever let anyone make you feel too small or not good enough. You matter. Your talent matters.”

Also addressing the students, Rotimi Eyitayo, CEO of Team Masters Global, spoke on the importance of setting goals, staying focused, and building strong moral character. He urged the students to take responsibility for their future and remain disciplined in their pursuit of success.

Founded in 2017, EJRAID is a non-profit organisation committed to supporting economically disadvantaged Nigerians through education, empowerment, and charitable initiatives. The foundation’s scholarship scheme currently supports hundreds of indigent students nationwide.

Beyond education, EJRAID has executed numerous empowerment projects. In 2018, it funded six master’s degree students with $30,000. In 2019, it disbursed ₦350,000 to 200 widows and empowered 1,100 women with vocational training and ₦100,000 seed grants. More recently, it partnered with the Patrick Stephen Purple Heart Foundation for Widows in 2024 to distribute food supplies to 200 widows across 16 Nigerian states.

The foundation’s message during the Lagos event was clear: parents must be partners, not just sponsors, in shaping their children’s future. With emotional support, guidance, and open communication at home, children are more likely to thrive not only in school but also in life.