EFCC grants ex-Sokoto gov, Tambuwal, bail

By Luminous Jannamike & John Alechenu

ABUJA —The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has granted former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, administrative bail after questioning him over alleged financial misconduct.

Tambuwal, who also served as Speaker of the House of Representatives, is accused of fraudulently withdrawing about N189 billion during his tenure as governor.

A senior EFCC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tambuwal was released after providing the information investigators required.

“He has already been granted administrative bail. We’ve extracted what we need from him, and he will soon leave our headquarters after perfecting his bail conditions,” the source stated.

EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the development last night but declined to comment further.

Tambuwal had honoured an EFCC invitation on Monday, arriving at the commission’s Abuja headquarters at 11:16 a.m.

How Nigeria’s anti-graft war can be effective —Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has said for Nigeria’s anti-graft must be sincere and transparent in order to be effective.

He said while reacting to the arrest of former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obi in a statement posted on his verified X account on Tuesday, described Tambuwal’s arrest as a reminder of the “existing contradiction” in the country’s anti-graft efforts.

He said: “The fight against corruption in our country must be transparent to succeed. The arrest and interrogation of the former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has opened up an existing contradiction apparent in the fight against corruption in the country.

“I have always reiterated that the sincerity of leaders is what is needed to tackle corruption in our society. And I look forward to the time when the anti-corruption fight in this country will be under one law that applies to all, no matter who is involved, and not one targeting political opponents and perceived enemies of the incumbent government.

“I expect the anti-graft operatives to be guided by their conscience and the rule of law if they hope to achieve much in wiping out corruption in our society. The rules of evidence and fact must replace impressions and preconceptions.”

The former Anambra State Governor further said, “In a credible fight against corruption, the public must be convinced that the rules are even and the subjects are not arbitrarily selected by the political convenience of the powers that be.”