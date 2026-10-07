NYSC: Oyo urges FG to intensify action against kidnappers after release of 20 PCMs

Gov Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Government has welcomed the release of the 20 prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who were abducted while travelling to their orientation camps in Imo State, but urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to tackle the persistent wave of kidnapping and banditry across the country.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Dotun Oyelade, made the call while reacting to the release of the prospective corps members by their abductors on Wednesday, saying the development had brought relief to the state government, the affected families and the people of Oyo State.

Oyelade said, “Oyo State Government is relieved at the release of our children from the bondage of abduction once again.”

He congratulated the Imo and Oyo State Governments, as well as the Federal Government, over the release, while stressing that the development should also serve as a reminder of the need for stronger and more coordinated action against the growing insecurity in the country.

“We congratulate the Imo and Oyo State Governments and the Federal Government too,” he said.

The commissioner, however, said the Federal Government, which he described as having the greatest constitutional powers and capacity to address the security challenge, needed to do more to prevent such incidents from recurring.

According to him, “The Federal Government, which has the preponderance of power and capacity to effectively nip this embarrassing development in the bud, must be more proactive and live up to its promise to keep citizens safer across the land.”

Oyelade expressed concern that despite repeated assurances from the Presidency on efforts to improve national security, kidnapping and banditry continued to affect communities and citizens in different parts of the country.

“It is worrisome that large pockets of kidnappings and banditry still dominate the Nigerian landscape, the constant robust assurances from the Presidency notwithstanding,” he said.

He further raised concern over the number of Nigerians who, according to him, remained in captivity in forests across the country, saying the continued abduction of citizens underscored the need for more effective security measures.

“At the last count, not less than 200 Nigerians are still languishing in forests, abducted in circumstances in which government appears to have no clue,” the commissioner said.

The 20 prospective corps members were abducted while travelling to Imo State for the NYSC orientation exercise, causing anxiety among their families and loved ones and prompting efforts to secure their release.

Their release was confirmed on Wednesday by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, who received the information from Imo State Governor, Mr. Hope Uzodinma, during a telephone conversation at about 5pm.

The development was conveyed to the Olubadan by Governor Uzodinma personally, according to a statement by the monarch’s media aide, Adeola Oloko.

The Olubadan, who had closely monitored developments surrounding the abduction, expressed relief following confirmation that the prospective corps members had regained their freedom.

Vanguard News