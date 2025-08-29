Ebonyi workers get N20,000 pay rise across board

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI—The Ebonyi State Executive Council has approved the increment of the minimum wage of civil servants by N20,000 across board.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Ikeuwa Omebeh, announced the increase during a briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

According to him, “In line with the avowed determination of the governor to better the lots of Ebonyi civil/public servants, EXCO approved a further increment on the current minimum wage of Ebonyi State workers with an additional N20,000 across board.

“Implementation of the eight-year tenure policy is for directors and immediate all retired directors who have served eight years on the same cadre in the civil/public service of the state.

“EXCO, after an exhaustive deliberation on the matter, approved immediate implementation of the policy on affected Permanent Secretaries and Directors.

“Following the state government commitment towards making the ICT University, Oferekpe stand at shoulder level with other prestigious universities across the world, EXCO, after an extensive deliberation, approved a total of N669,000 only as school fees for the 2025/2026 academic session.

“Going by the approval, a minimum of first installment of 60 per cent for all courses must be paid in the first two weeks of the first semester, while the balance must be paid in the first week of the second semester.

“Other approvals by EXCO in this context include: The award of scholarship to 140 indigenous students representing ten beneficiaries from each of the Thirteen LGAs and an addition of ten beneficiaries from the host communities of ICT University, Oferekpe

“On the proposal for the Ebonyi State government to key into the Albion-Empire and Affiliates $1,000,000,000 grant for developmental purposes, EXCO approved an endorsement of expression of interest by the state government

“The EXCO also deliberated on the proposal for the supply of passenger lifts at the ICT University Oferekpe and Aeronautic University, Onueke, respectively.

EXCO approved the supply and installation of seventy units of 1000kg 13 persons-4stops-Towards-passenger lifts

“On the proposal for the supply of passenger lifts at the ICT University Oferekpe and Aeronautic University, Onueke, respectively, EXCO approved the supply and installation of seventy units of 1000kg 13 persons-4stops-Towards-passenger lifts.

“Out of the number, 27 are to be installed at the Aeronautic University, Onueke, while 43 units will be installed at the ICT University, Ofetekpe. These cover six nos faculty buildings, five hostel blocks, and five staff quarters at the ICT Univetsity, Oferekpe, while that of Aeronautic Engineering University Onueke, will cover three hostel blocks, three staff quarters, and four faculty building, respectively.

“To strengthen the state’s capacity for research, diagnosis, surveillance of viral diseases, training in line with the state’s public health needs and global scientific advancements, EXCO approved the establishment of the Ebonyi State Virology Research and Innovation Centre,” Omebeh stated.