D’Tigers set sights on AfroBasket glory

D’Tigers have unveiled their final line-up for the Men’s AfroBasket Championship, set for Angola from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24.

Nigeria’s men are chasing a second continental crown, a decade after lifting their maiden title in 2015.

Drawn in Group B with Tunisia, Madagascar and Cameroon, D’Tigers tip off against Madagascar on Aug. 13.

After intense preparations, Coach Mohammed Abdulrahman axed Fola Fayemi, Kareem Joseph and Mohamed AbdulSalam from the training camp.

Big man Peter Olisemeka also misses out after being declared ineligible.

Star guard Josh Okogie headlines the roster, joined by returning stalwarts Talib Zanna, Ike Nwamu, Stan Okoye and Caleb Agada.

Rising talents Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Mike Nuga, Devine Eke, Christian Mekowulu, Martins Igbanu, Ugo Andrew Simon and Emmanuel Omogbo earn their call-ups.

This year’s AfroBasket marks the 31st edition since 1962. Angola top the all-time charts with 11 titles.

Tunisia is the reigning champion, having claimed glory in the last tournament. Sixteen nations will battle for the coveted trophy.

D’Tigers aim to follow the path of D’Tigress, who reign as Africa’s women’s basketball champions.