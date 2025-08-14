Kida urges D’Tigers to stay grounded ahead of Tunisia clash

D’Tigers.

–After opening AfroBasket win

Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) President, Engr. (Dr.) Ahmadu Musa Kida, has issued a rallying call to D’Tigers to remain focused and humble as they prepare for their second game at the ongoing 2025 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket Championship in Angola.

Following a commanding 77–59 victory over Madagascar in their opening Group B fixture, Kida reminded the team that each game presents a fresh challenge and a renewed opportunity to uphold the values of Nigerian basketball.

‘As you prepare to face Tunisia on Friday, I urge you to remain focused, stay humble, and play with the same intensity and teamwork that brought us this first win,’ Kida said. ‘Every game is a new challenge, and every challenge is an opportunity to show the world what Nigeria stands for—resilience, excellence, and pride.’

D’Tigers began their campaign with a strong second-half performance against Madagascar, overturning a narrow 38–37 halftime lead with defensive discipline and fluid ball movement. Caleb Agada led the charge with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals, while Stan Okoye and Ike Nwamu added 13 and 12 points respectively, helping Nigeria dominate the final quarters.

Their next opponent, Tunisia, presents a formidable test. The North Africans are two-time AfroBasket champions and last defeated Nigeria in the 2017 final, winning 77–65. However, Nigeria has had the upper hand in recent meetings, including a group-stage win in the 2021 edition.

According to FIBA’s head-to-head records, Nigeria and Tunisia have met six times in AfroBasket history, with Nigeria winning four of those encounters.

Tunisia’s hopes of a third consecutive title have been dented by the retirement of Makram Romdhane and the absence of veteran Radhouane Slimane. They also suffered a setback in their opening game, falling to Cameroon, which adds pressure ahead of Friday’s clash.

Statistically, Nigeria holds the edge heading into the matchup. D’Tigers average 77 points per game compared to Tunisia’s 65, with superior numbers in rebounds (43 to 41), assists (16 to 12), and two-point shooting percentage (61.9% to 41.3%). Both teams are tied at 50% from the free-throw line, while Nigeria holds a slight edge in three-point shooting at 25% versus Tunisia’s 24.1%.

Friday’s encounter at the Pavilhao Multiusos de Luanda is pivotal for both sides as they aim to secure top spots in Group B. The winner will take a significant step toward direct qualification to the quarterfinals, while the loser risks entering the qualification round.

With Kida’s message resonating through the camp and the team buoyed by their opening win, D’Tigers will look to build momentum and deliver another performance that reflects the pride and promise of Nigerian basketball.