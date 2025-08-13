AfroBasket 2025: Nigeria’s D’Tigers defeat Madagascar 77-59 in Group B opener

Nigeria’s D’Tigers launched their 2025 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket campaign with a commanding 77-59 win over Madagascar on Wednesday afternoon at the Pavilhao Multiusos de Luanda.

In just their second AfroBasket meeting since 2011, Nigeria once again came out on top, led by a game-high 22 points from Caleb Agada. Stan Okoye (13 points), captain Ike Nwamu (12 points), and Kaodirichi Akobundu (10 points) also made key contributions to the victory.

Madagascar’s Sitraka Raharimanantoanina kept his side competitive with 20 points, while Kiady Razanamahenina (13 points) and Mathias M’madi (11 points) also hit double figures.

The opening half was tightly contested, with both sides trading the lead 14 times. Agada and Raharimanantoanina led their teams in scoring by the break, with Nigeria edging ahead 38-37 after Akobundu’s put-back dunk at the halftime buzzer.

The game’s turning point came in the third quarter as D’Tigers imposed themselves on both ends of the floor. Early free throws from Akobundu and Josh Okogie, a jumper from Michael Zanna, and a scoring burst from Agada pushed Nigeria to a 48-39 lead.

Despite a three-point play from Razanamahenina, the Nigerians stayed in control, stretching their advantage to 55-46 by the end of the period.

From there, the result was never in doubt. Nigeria’s defense stifled Madagascar in the final quarter, and their bench stepped up with crucial points to seal the 18-point win.

