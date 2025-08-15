D’Tigers crush Tunisia 87-66 to boost Afrobasket hopes

D’Tigers.

Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, on Friday defeated Tunisia 87-66 to record their second win at the ongoing 2025 FIBA Afrobasket in Angola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that D’Tigers dominated throughout the match and were clearly the better side on the court.

Defending champions Tunisia, who lost their first game to Cameroon, hoped to recover but failed against a more coordinated Nigerian team.

Nigeria took the first quarter 29-16 and maintained their lead in the second, winning 19-17 despite Tunisia’s attempted comeback.

The third and fourth quarters were explosive, with Nigeria holding firm and never allowing their advantage to slip.

D’Tigers played with high intensity, using sound tactics, solid teamwork and smart ball movement, fully aware of Tunisia’s capabilities.

Tunisia could not match Nigeria’s energy, with their attacks repeatedly thwarted by a strong D’Tigers defence.

Nigeria took the final quarters 20-14 and 19-19, boosting their chances of reaching the quarter-finals ahead of their last group game against Cameroon.

Josh Okogie led D’Tigers with 33 points, six defensive rebounds and a 32 efficiency rating.

Okogie was the spearhead of Nigeria’s offence, setting the tone for the team’s emphatic victory.

His leadership will be vital as Nigeria aim for a deeper tournament run, with his current consistency proving crucial.

Tunisia’s Omar Abada and Yacine Toumi scored 13 points each, but their efforts could not prevent a second group defeat.

Elsewhere, hosts Angola defeated Guinea 84-68, Egypt overpowered the favourites, Senegal, 91-77, and South Sudan demolished Libya 115-52.

