Divine direction leads to new beginning, by Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, we all desire a new beginning in one area of life or the other.

In other words, there is something we would like to change for the better but we may be unable to do this all by ourselves because we are limited in our capacity to effect the change we desire.

Therefore, we would need others to help us.

More importantly, we need the help of God.

Heavenly help is the most important because in most cases, there are spiritual forces behind a challenge and human efforts wouldn’t be enough to tackle it.

Brethren, do you know a medical doctor that can cure spiritual issues? I don’t know of any.

The Holy Bible identifies one of the ways to a new beginning in Romans 8 vs.14 -17 ( KJV).

It states: For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.

For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father.

The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God.

And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs; heirs of God, and joint heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together”.

Brethren, we need to be led by Spirit of God to become an overcomer.

We often overlook the condition that God gave Abraham for him to be blessed.

Genesis 17 vs. 1 (KJV) tells it all. “ And when Abram was ninety years old and nine, the LORD appeared to Abrahm, and said unto him, I am the Almighty God” walk before me, and be thou perfect”.

Walk before me is the same in meaning as walk with me. It simply means obey my commandments, worship me, and serve me diligently.

In other words, be in a relationship with me.

Abraham played his part and God made him perfect as was promised.

In this context, Abraham, the man who was known to be barren became not just a father of Ishmael and Isaac, the child of promise but a father of many nations.

God knew that childbearing alone would not make Abraham or even any one of us perfect. He gave him financial and material blessings.

Genesis 13 vs. 2 : “ And Abram was very rich in cattle, in silver and in gold”.

With these additional blessings, Abram’s life was made perfect. He could afford whatever he wanted but more importantly, he could feed not just his family but also his entire household.

Beloved, it is good to have children but we need the full blessings of God so that the children would not suffer.

If the Spirit of God leads you and you become an heir in Christ, you would lack nothing.

Another example is found in the life of David. David and his men lost everything to the Amalekites but let’s see what he did and the consequences of his action.

1st Samuel 30 vs. 6-8: “ And David was greatly distressed; for the people spake of stoning him, because the soul of all the people was grieved, every man for his sons and for his daughters: but David encouraged himself in the LORD his God.

And David said to Abiathar the priest, Ahimelech’s son, I pray thee, bring me hither the ephod. And Abiathar brought thither the ephod to David.

And David enquired at the LORD, saying, Shall I pursue after this troop? Shall I overtake them? And he answered him, Pursue: for thou shalt surely overtake them, and without fail recover all”.

David was in a hopeless situation. Men and Women had deserted him but he turned to the LORD for a way out.

I may not know the challenge that you are coping with that has made people turn their backs on you or they have given up on you.

Turn to God like David did.

God sent an angel to David in human form when he found the wounded Egyptian that was one of the people that took away all that David and his men had.

David showed kindness to the man.

As you turn to the LORD for divine direction, may God answer swiftly in Jesus name?

Brethren, God may send a person to you just like he did to David. This is one of the reasons why it is important to be kind to people especially strangers because we never know whom God would use for us.

The consequences of David’s action are recorded 1st Samuel 20 vs. 18& 19: “And David recovered all that the Amalekites had carried away: and David rescued his two wives.

And there was nothing lacking to them, neither small nor great, neither sons nor daughters, neither spoil nor anything that they had taken to them: David recovered all”.

Perhaps there is someone reading this article that has suffered series of miscarriages or experienced still births and the doctors have been unable to find solutions to it, please turn to God.

The LORD said in Exodus 23 vs. 26: “ There shall nothing cast their young, nor be barren, in thy land: the number of thy days I will fulfill”.

That God is still on the throne to put an end to such negative experiences in your marital l

Or are you scared of a medical report that indicates, you may suffer terminal health challenges?

If you know that you didn’t create yourself, then turn to your creator, Jehovah Elohim and cry for help.

A cry for help could result in Divine Direction as to the steps you should take physically.

Remember, the Lord said in Exodus 15 vs. 26: “ And said, If thou wilt diligently hearken to the voice of the LORD thy God, and wilt do that which is right in his sight, and wilt give ear to his commandments, and keep all his statues, I will put none of these diseases upon thee, which I have brought upon the Egyptians: for I am the LORD that healeth thee”.

Brethren, whatever challenge is found in our lives, the solution will surely come when we turn to God with all our hearts.

Beloved, you may pray a simple prayer like this regularly, “ The merciful God, show me the steps to take to overcome the challenges in my life”.

Remember the Holy Bible tells us in Proverbs 19 vs. 21: “There are many devices in a man’s heart; nevertheless the counsel of the LORD, that shall stand”.

In prayer, ask God to give you the grace to hear from him and completely obey him.

We often hear that “ Heaven helps those who help themselves”.

Help yourself by walking with God in complete obedience.

As you seek Divine direction, you will surely have new beginning of joy, peace and the love of Christ and as an heir with Christ, you would lack nothing in Jesus name.

The LORD reigns!