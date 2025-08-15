David Adeyemi joins Grammy Recording Academy

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AN experienced professional in Music PR and Marketing, David Adeyemi has joined Grammy Recording Academy.

Based on Adeyemi’s vast experience and track record in many endeavours including public relations and marketing the Grammy Recording Academy known for identifying and recognizing excellence in the recording arts and sciences, he was recognized.

Also, the Academy ensures the preservation of music in communities and cultures which forms part of its mission, and based on its belief in local content, the Academy has interventions for musicians, songwriters, producers, engineers, and industry professionals in order to ensure communities remain bonded and connected.

Adeyemi is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (MCIPR); Member, Chartered Institute of Marketing (MCIM) and Member, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (MNIPR), and He also holds well recognized certificates in psychology, sociology, integrated & digital marketing and branding.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from the Bowen University, in April 2021 focused on his Pizzazz Media, meanwhile, clients he had worked with include Mani Lapussh, Adeoluwa, Larry Gaaga, P-square, Roletta, AFRIMA, Johni, Damilola Odedina, PhanxxSungChild, DJ Yin MIA, and others.

He had an appointment by Label executive with Fusion Records, based in Lagos, along with two artists, King Six and Mani Lapussh.

A statement signed by him described the recognition as an opportunity.

“It’s a privilege and an opportunity to be a member of the Recording Academy. One I do not take for granted — being a voice in the global conversation about music and the future of the same”, he said.

Meanwhile, he had also worked with international stars including TxC, Davido, William Troost-Ekong, Minz, Kizz Daniel, Nana Fofie and Dice Ailes, and others.

In February 2025, Vibez Music Factory (VMF) appointed him (Adeyemi) as Marketing manager leading the PR and marketing team to relaunch GoogGirl LA after a 3 year hiatus. He rolled out her debut EP, GoodGirl.