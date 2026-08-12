C’River pegs presidential campaign ads at N150m, govs N100m

..PDP, ADC, others kick, say tariff outrageous, exorbitant

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR — The Cross River State Signage and Advertisement Agency, CRISSAA, has fixed N150 million as the tariff for outdoor campaign advertisements by presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Under the new tariff, governorship candidates are to pay N100 million, while senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly candidates are required to pay N50 million, N25 million and N5 million respectively.

The Director-General of CRISSAA, Ubong Sam, disclosed this during an interactive session with the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in Calabar.

Sam also directed political parties to remove their campaign billboards and other advertising materials within 30 days after the declaration of election results.

He said the rates were moderate compared with what obtained in neighbouring states, adding that the agency remained impartial in its dealings with political parties and candidates.

He said CRISSAA had introduced measures to regulate advertising spaces and ensure fairness among political parties and candidates.

“We have tried to regulate advert space, by not allowing anybody to insult the integrity of anybody or party, by being fair in all ramifications, by giving advertisers opportunity to either dialogue or arbitration and not necessarily by litigation,” he said.

Sam warned that defaulters risked having their campaign materials removed, paying fines or facing prosecution before the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON.

He said: “For defaulters having it at the back of their mind that ARCON fine is more than a million naira, there is no ARCON fine that is less than a million naira.”

On the deadline for removing campaign materials, the CRISSAA boss said political parties would have 30 days from the announcement of election results to remove their billboards and other campaign materials.

“Immediately after each election, at the expiration when results are announced, political parties are given 30 days to take off their campaign materials. Once it’s beyond 30 days, the advert materials become a nuisance,” he said.

The IPAC state chairman, Engr. Effiom Edet, backed the tariffs, describing them as fair, while the Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter-Party Affairs, Nkoyo Otu, assured stakeholders of transparency in the process.

However, the state chairman of the Action Democratic Party, Apostle Edet, and the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, kicked against the tariffs.

They described the charges as outrageous and accused CRISSAA of attempting to shut out candidates from less financially buoyant political parties from using billboards for publicity ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking with Vanguard by telephone, the PDP spokesman, Mike Ojisi, said he was not part of any IPAC meeting where the tariffs were agreed.

“The tariff is outrageous, exorbitant and a ploy to prevent other political parties from carrying out massive publicity through billboards. The tariff is totally unacceptable,” he said.