Onoh hails Gov Mbah’s security, health, industrial reforms

…Says Enugu Aligning With Tinubu’s Vision

By Dennis Agbo

Former South-East spokesperson of President Bola Tinubu, Denge. Josef Onoh, has commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for what he described as a deliberate and results-driven transformation of the state, particularly in the areas of security, healthcare, industrial revival and job creation.

Onoh said the direction of the Mbah administration was increasingly aligning with the broader policy vision of President Bola Tinubu, especially in the areas of strengthening security, expanding access to healthcare and repositioning Nigeria for production, investment and industrial growth.

According to him, the significance of Mbah’s administration lies not only in the scale of its projects but also in its focus on building systems capable of producing sustainable economic and social outcomes for the people.

“From what I’ve seen in Enugu state under Governor Mbah administration, I will report to Mr. President about Governor’s alliance to his vision and I urge every citizen of Enugu State to vote for President Tinubu and Governor Peter Mbah in the 2027 elections to continue the good works they have just started,” Onoh said.

On Security, Onoh said that Governor Mbah has excelled exceedingly in the deployment of

Technology, Intelligence and Public Safety. He praised the Mbah administration for establishing a modern Security Command and Control Centre designed to support real-time surveillance, intelligence gathering and emergency response.

He also highlighted the deployment of 150 artificial intelligence-enabled patrol vehicles equipped with cameras to support security agencies and the state’s Distress Response Squad.

“The vehicles, according to the state government, form part of a technology-driven security architecture aimed at improving surveillance, response time and crime prevention,” Onoh said.

Onoh further commended the establishment of the Enugu State Security Trust Fund as a sustainable financing mechanism for security operations, noting that the fund had reportedly raised over ₦3 billion, noting that the approach was consistent with President Tinubu’s broader emphasis on strengthening the operational capacity of Nigeria’s armed forces and security agencies through improved funding, equipment, intelligence and inter-agency coordination.

The former South-East spokesperson of the President also cited the Mbah administration’s campaign to end the illegal Monday sit-at-home order as a major security and economic intervention.

“The restoration of Mondays as normal working and commercial days in Enugu state had helped to revive economic activities and restore confidence across the state. Violent crimes have declined by more than 80 per cent following the deployment of surveillance technology and intensified enforcement,” Onoh stated.

On Healthcare, Onoh, the Chairman of Forum of Former Members of Enugu State House of Assembly,

noted particularly the construction of 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state’s 260 wards and described the initiative as a strategic investment in grassroots healthcare.

He said that the centres are designed to provide modern medical equipment, staff accommodation, renewable-energy systems and water infrastructure.

“The administration’s healthcare programme also includes the upgrading of 51 secondary healthcare facilities and the completion of the 300-bed Enugu International Hospital, which is now ready to provide specialised referral medical services that make medical tourism uninteresting for the entire country.

“This approach mirrors President Tinubu’s emphasis on strengthening primary healthcare and expanding access to essential health services at the grassroots.



The Tinubu’s health policy places significant emphasis on revitalising primary healthcare facilities, improving the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and ensuring wider access to functional healthcare infrastructure,” he emphasized.

According to Onoh, the convergence between Enugu’s 260-ward healthcare strategy and the Federal Government’s objective of expanding functional primary healthcare facilities nationwide demonstrates the importance of investing in healthcare from the grassroots upward.

On industrial development, Onoh described Mbah’s efforts to revive dormant state-owned industries as one of the most significant components of the administration’s economic strategy of turning abandoned assets to productive enterprises.

He singled out the revival of Nigergas Company Limited in Emene, a facility that had remained dormant for more than three decades.

The revived plant has a production capacity of approximately 100 cubic metres of oxygen per hour and 45 cubic metres of acetylene per hour, supplying medical oxygen to hospitals and industrial gases to manufacturers, welders and agro-processors.

Onoh said that the plant has already created more than 100 direct jobs, with thousands of additional indirect employment opportunities expected across transportation, distribution, fabrication and other parts of the supply chain.

He further cited the ongoing efforts to revive Sunrise Flour Mills and United Palm Products Limited through private-sector partnerships, noting that the strategy demonstrates that government could turn abandoned public assets into productive enterprises capable of generating employment, supporting local production and strengthening value chains.

He further pointed to the administration’s land-bank and farm-estate initiatives across the state’s 260 wards, describing them as part of an emerging agro-industrial model designed to connect agriculture with processing and manufacturing.

“The industrial direction of Enugu State is particularly consistent with President Tinubu’s economic philosophy of moving Nigeria from a predominantly consumption-driven economy to one based on production, value addition, manufacturing and exports.

“The Federal Government places emphasis on productivity, competitiveness, local value addition, infrastructure, skills development, standards and regulatory stability. Therefore, the revival of industries such as Nigergas and the planned revitalisation of other moribund enterprises in Enugu reflect the same philosophy at the state level.

“You cannot successfully industrialise Nigeria if the cost of producing in Nigeria is substantially higher than the cost of importing. Industrialisation must therefore go beyond announcing incentives; it requires deliberate investment in infrastructure, skills, production capacity and value chains.”

“Governor Mbah’s approach clearly shows how state governments could complement the Federal Government’s economic reforms by creating an environment where industries can reopen, businesses can expand and young people can find employment and that is a Complementary vision elucidating the synergy between Enugu’s development agenda and the Federal Government’s policy direction which should be encouraged rather than politicised.

“Security, healthcare and industrialization are not isolated sectors, but interconnected pillars of development. A secured environment encourages investment; a healthy population provides the human capital required for productivity; while functional industries create jobs, generate wealth and strengthen the tax base needed to finance public services.

“I therefore urge other states in Nigeria to study the Enugu’s emerging model of combining security investment, grassroots healthcare delivery and industrial revival with private-sector participation. The ultimate test of governance should be measurable improvement in the lives of citizens, and the achievements recorded in Enugu state under Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah demonstrate how state-level initiatives can complement the national vision being pursued by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which the greatest beneficiaries are Nigerians.”