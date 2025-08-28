COAS pledges intensified operations to secure Katsina

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has assured that the Nigerian Army will intensify operations to strengthen security in Katsina State and across the country.

Oluyede gave the assurance when he paid a condolence visit to the Acting Governor of Katsina, Alhaji Faruk Jobe, over recent banditry attacks in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, on Thursday in Abuja.

The COAS said that immediate and improved measures were being implemented to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, which had resulted in the loss of lives and property.

He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies in the fight against banditry.

He reiterated the Army’s commitment to troop welfare and promised improved operational platforms to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.

Responding, the Acting Governor commended the Army for its commitment and timely response to security challenges.

Jobe pledged the government’s continued support for security agencies, noting the state’s heavy investment in the sector.

He also lauded President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to securing the state and Nigeria as a whole.

During the visit, the COAS received an operational briefing at the 17 Brigade Headquarters, Natsinta Barracks, where he commended troops for their dedication and assured them of enhanced logistics support.

He also visited Forward Operating Bases at Federal University Dutsinma, Safana, and Malumfashi, charging soldiers to intensify operations and deal decisively with bandits and other criminal elements in their areas of responsibility.

