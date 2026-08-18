Troops rescue 14 kidnapped victims in Katsina

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued 14 kidnapped victims following an encounter with terrorists in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday after troops received credible information about the movement of terrorists with kidnapped victims around Madaci Forest in Sabuwa LGA.

The Media Information Officer of Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, said in a statement that troops of Sector 2 swiftly mobilised to the area and engaged the terrorists.

According to him, the troops’ intervention forced the terrorists to abandon their captives and flee into the surrounding bushes.

“Following exploitation of the area, troops successfully rescued 14 victims comprising six males and eight females,” Danja said.

Preliminary information indicated that the victims had been abducted from different locations within the Dandume, Bakori and Funtua areas of Katsina State.

The rescued victims were subsequently handed over to the appropriate local authorities for necessary action and reunification with their families.

Danja said the successful operation underscored the responsiveness and determination of Operation Fansan Yamma troops to protect lives and deny terrorists the freedom to carry out criminal activities across the Joint Operations Area.

He added that the Theatre Command would continue to sustain pressure on terrorist elements and intensify operations to safeguard communities across the North-West.

The command also urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security forces to support ongoing operations.