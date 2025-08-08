Benue Assembly resolves not to screen Alia’s commissioner nominees

Benue Assembly Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh.

The Benue House Assembly, presided over by its Speaker, Aondona Dajoh, has resolved not to honour any correspondence from the executive arm and declined to screen the commissioner nominees by Gov. Hyacinth Alia.

The lawmakers during the assembly plenary on Friday in Makurdi said that action would continue until the governor complied with their demands and honoured the house resolutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had sent a list of eight commissioner nominees to be screened in line with the constitution.

The decision followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Deputy Minority Leader, Mr Shimapever Jiji (PDP/Logo).

Jiji said that the house would not honour or entertain any other correspondence from the executive arm of government unless it issued cars to seven members that had not been given cars since the inception of the assembly over two years ago.

The deputy majority stated that house members were by law entitled to cars as contained and stipulated in Order V1, rule 20, sub 2.

He pointed out that seven of their dear colleagues had been denied official vehicles for over two years since the inauguration of the house.

Jiji emphasised that the situation had caused untold hardship and operational inconveniences to his colleagues.

According to him, the 10th assembly remained indivisible and united, stressing that an injury to one was an injury to all.

He further said that the house was imbued with constitutional oversight powers over the executive arm and its operations in order to ensure checks and balances.

The deputy majority said that the right oversight was unambiguously stated under Sections 128 and 129 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“The Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), demonstrated blatant and total disregard for the house’s authority, prompting a resolution for her immediate suspension for six months.

“Also, the house resolved and recommended the suspension of certain office holders, including the Executive Secretary, Benue State Sports Lottery and Marketing Board, for alleged diversion and misappropriation of funds to enable the House to carry out its investigation.

“Chairman, Otukpo Local Government Area, for alleged misappropriation, diversion of funds, and unlawful lock-up of the local government legislative chambers.

“We are worried that despite these resolutions duly passed and transmitted, the governor has wilfully ignored, neglected, failed and/or refused to act on the same, signalling and amounting to contempt and ridicule to the house,” Jiji said.

The motion was seconded by Mr Thomas Dugeri (APC/Kwande West), stating that the three arms of government, the executive, judiciary and legislature, were independent but must maintain a symbiotic relationship.

Dugeri said that since the inception of the assembly, they had not turned down any correspondence from the executive.

He, however, said that the executive had turned down resolutions made by the house that were germane and for the good of the state.

“We have not noticed this abnormality anywhere in the country except Benue. We need to interface with the executive to address the ugly trend,” Dugeri said.

Ruling, the Speaker, Mr Hyacinth Dajoh, said that the governor should immediately issue official vehicles to the affected members.

Dajoh further said that the governor should give effect to the suspension notices issued to the aforementioned appointees and Chairman, Otukpo local government council. (NAN)