Benue Assembly elects Emberga as new speaker

Benue State House of Assembly.

…as Former Speaker Tenders Resignation

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly has elected Mr. Alfred Emberga, representing Makurdi North State Constituency, as its new Speaker.

Emberga’s emergence followed the resignation of the former Speaker, Mr. Hyacinth Dajoh, who stepped down on Sunday through a letter addressed to the Clerk of the House.

Mr. Emberga, who had led a group of four lawmakers in a bid to impeach the former Speaker last Thursday, was among those suspended for three months on Friday. However, in a dramatic twist, an emergency sitting was convened on Sunday afternoon, presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs. Lami Ogenyi.

During the session, the Majority Leader, Mr. Saater Tiseer, moved a motion for the recall and forgiveness of the suspended members. The motion was seconded by Mr. Peter Ipusu of Katsina-Ala West Constituency.

Subsequently, the Clerk of the House, Mr. John Hwande, read a resignation letter from Mr. Dajoh. The House adopted the letter and immediately moved to elect a new Speaker.

Mrs. Ogenyi called for nominations, during which Mr. Douglas Akya of Makurdi South nominated Mr. Emberga. The nomination was seconded by Mr. Abu Umoru of Apa Constituency. Emberga accepted and was promptly sworn in as Speaker.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Emberga paid tribute to his predecessor, commending his courage and respect for the legislature in resigning.

He pledged to lead with inclusiveness, fairness, and respect for diverse opinions, while ensuring that the House maintains a harmonious working relationship with the Executive and Judiciary without compromising its independence.

“I call on all members to join hands with me in unity of purpose. Our people are yearning for development, peace, and good governance. It is our duty to rise above personal interests and partisan divides to make laws that will improve lives, strengthen institutions, and advance the overall progress of Benue State,” he said.

In his resignation letter dated August 24, 2025, Mr. Dajoh wrote:

“I write to resign my position as Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly effective today, 24 August 2025. This is done in good faith and in the interest of the state.

I appreciate my dear colleagues for the opportunity they gave me to be the first among equals. I pledge to remain committed to my duties as a legislator and representative of Gboko West State Constituency.”

It will be recalled that the Assembly had, at Friday’s plenary, suspended four members for allegedly initiating impeachment moves against Mr. Dajoh. Those suspended were Alfred Emberga (now Speaker), Cyril Ekong (Oju II), Abu Umoru (Apa), and Shimawua Terna (Kyan).

The crisis that followed the suspension heightened tensions in the Assembly and eventually culminated in the Speaker’s resignation.

The election of Mr. Emberga as Speaker was unanimous and conducted under tight security at the Benue State Assembly complex.