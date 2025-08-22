BBNaija 10: Female housemates, Imisi, Isabella set tongues wagging online after sharing kiss

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Imisi and Isabella, have set social media abuzz after they were caught on camera sharing a kiss on Thursday night.

The moment unfolded during a candid conversation when 23-year-old Imisi confessed that she was missing her boyfriend.

“I miss my baby! I miss you,” she said.

Isabella and Imisi edkaun go to bed, this kiss is what again? And Kuture? Always at crime scenes😩🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NGfWJajev4 — Eventsbydemidun (@Ademidunnola) August 21, 2025

Shortly after the confession, the pair reached out and kissed.

“Oya, let’s kiss again,” Isabella urged, leaning closer to Imisi, who once again obliged.

The controversial kiss left fellow housemates stunned, with Kulture and Mide screaming in disbelief while others watched in shock.

Clips of the incident quickly circulated online, drawing mixed reactions from Nigerians.

While some described it as bold and entertaining, others criticized the act as unnecessary and controversial.

Vanguard News