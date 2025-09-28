BBNaija 10/10: Kuture, Bright, Joana, Thelma speak after eviction

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Big Brother Naija season 10 journey may have ended for Kuture, Bright Morgan, Thelma Lawson, and Joanna, but the spotlight is far from dimming on the evicted housemates.

In exclusive post-eviction conversations, the quartet opened up about life after the show — from fashion and film ambitions to friendships, controversies, and relationships that shaped their time in the house. Each shared personal reflections and future plans, giving fans a glimpse into what to expect beyond the walls of Big Brother’s house.

Former Big Brother housemate, Kuture, has promised to remain authentic as he navigates life outside the show, while also pursuing a career in fashion, acting, and comedy. In an interview with Vanguard, he revealed that his fashion brand, Kuture Aborel, is his next big project, alongside exploring opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Kuture admitted that fashion has been part of his life since 2015, and he is ready to expand it into a full-fledged label. He also expressed interest in trying his hands at acting and comedy, emphasizing that he and his team are prepared to take on whatever opportunities come their way.

Addressing controversies, the ex-housemate confirmed that he once shared a kiss with Isabella during a heated altercation in the house but dismissed it as nothing more than a gesture of “settlement.” He added that while he was often regarded as the “energy of the house,” fans would see more sides of him as he continues to grow.

Another housemate, Bright Morgan, opened up about his close connection with Mide, describing their bond as “natural and unforced.” He hinted at the possibility of taking the relationship beyond friendship but noted that it would depend on mutual agreement. Bright also dismissed speculations of lingering tension with Dede, explaining that though they had a disagreement, it was quickly resolved.

Bright revealed plans to advance his career beyond YouTube, with ambitions to break into Nollywood and international film platforms such as Netflix, Prime, and Hollywood. He further disclosed intentions to attend film school abroad to sharpen his skills and broaden his opportunities.

Thelma Lawson, another evictee, reflected on her Big Brother journey, saying she never forced friendships in the house, preferring bonds that came naturally. She noted that her eviction was not a surprise, given the strong competition, but she remained focused on showcasing her brand. According to her, fashion was a deliberate part of her strategy, with “bomb outfits” prepared every Sunday to maintain her image.

On her relationship with Ruboy, Thelma described their connection as a mix of highs and lows and ruled out the possibility of maintaining close ties with him outside the house. She insisted that her focus would remain on building her brand and pushing her fashion ambitions further.

Joanna, another recently evicted housemate, also spoke on her time in the house, clarifying speculations about her relationships. She defended Faith, who was criticized for not standing up for her during eviction, saying it was simply his way of processing emotions. She also dismissed rumors linking her with Jason, describing the incident as a harmless exchange. Joanna added that she came into the house without a winning strategy, stressing that her goal was simply to introduce her authentic self to the public.