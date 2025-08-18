Alaafin slams Ooni, demands revocation of chieftaincy title

By Adeola Badru

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has faulted the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, regarding the recent conferment of the chieftaincy title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland on Ibadan-based businessman, Chief Dotun Sanusi.

Alaafin, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bode Durojaye, on Monday, described the action of Ooni as a direct affront to his authority and the traditional institution he represents.

The Alaafin emphasised that only he has the exclusive right to confer chieftaincy titles that encompass all of Yorubaland, a right affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He accused the Ooni of acting beyond his jurisdiction and warned of potential consequences if the title is not revoked within 48 hours.

He reiterated that peace and unity are essential for progress, urging collaboration among traditional leaders.

His words: “It is the joy of our forefathers for us to be in unity, and they did their part in ensuring peace and unity in Yorubaland; we must also strive to achieve this.”

“God Himself is involved in our matter; therefore, we must always, at all times, be concerned about the peace and unity of Yorubaland. We say we want development, but no meaningful and sustainable development will come without peace and unity.”

“But it seems the Ooni of Ife is misconceiving the Alaafin, Paramount with the Heart of Gold, and his peace initiative as the symbol of his stimulity, hence taking decisions that are not only ultra vires but also derogatory to the Titan of Yorubaland.”

“The instrument of office presented to Oba Ogunwusi during his installation specifically limits his traditional area of authority to Oranmiyan Local Government, which has now been split into three local governments, viz., Ife Central, Ife North and Ife South.”

“The conferment of chieftaincy title which borders on Yorubaland by the Ooni of Ife is not only an affront to the referred institution of the Alaafin, who is the Titan of Yorubaland and who holds the exclusive right to confer any chieftaincy title which covers the entirety of Yorubaland on anyone.”

“The Ooni of Ife is behaving as if there is no authority to check and call him to order, and because of that ‘above the law’ syndrome of his, he is in the habit of walking on everybody’s back, including the apex court in the country, the Supreme Court, which had ruled on the exclusive preserve of the Alaafin to confer a chieftaincy title that covers the entire Yorubaland on anyone.”

“The dictum that nobody is above the law of the land is now being put to a crucial test, and the reality of our time makes it very obligatory for the Alaafin to call the Ooni of Ife to order and demand REVOCATION of the so-called OKANLOMO of Yorubaland chieftaincy title conferred on Engineer Dotun Sanusi within 48 hours or face the consequences,” the Alaafin threatened.