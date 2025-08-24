AC Milan cancel Victor Boniface move after failed medical

AC Milan has called off its proposed transfer of Nigerian striker Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen after he failed mandatory medical tests.
The deal, which included a €5 million loan fee and a €24 million buy option, collapsed despite Boniface arriving in Milan within the last 48 hours.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Sunday: “AC Milan call Victor Boniface deal off as Nigerian striker did not pass the medical tests.”
He added: “Despite verbal agreement for €5m loan fee and €24m buy clause with player in Milano in the last 48h, deal called off due to medical. Boniface, returning in Germany today.”
Reports indicate the 24-year-old has undergone two anterior cruciate ligament operations and suffers recurring groin problems, which have limited his availability.
