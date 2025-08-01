‘A blanket of evil over Nigeria’ – Pastor Paul Enenche speaks out boldly

Popular Nigerian pastor and founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, has gone viral across social media platforms after delivering a fearless message addressing the spiritual and societal decay plaguing Nigeria.

In a passionate sermon, the revered man of God described the current state of the nation as one covered by a blanket of evil, with unimaginable levels of occultism and wickedness among political leaders. According to him, the suffering of the average Nigerian is no longer just an economic issue but deeply spiritual and systemic.

Dr. Enenche further lamented the increasing burden on churches to care for the people, stating:

“Even if we empty the church account, it won’t be enough to meet the needs of our members. The government has failed its citizens, and the church is now carrying the weight.”

He revealed how Dunamis Church has continued to support thousands of members in need, despite the overwhelming demand, without complaints — but noted that the burden is indeed heavy.

Social media users have since echoed his concerns, with many praising his courage and honesty.

@Samson_Afolabi commented:

“Dr. Enenche is not far from the truth. The way our leaders ignore the suffering, killings, and kidnappings is demonic.”

@Jenifer_Korez added:

“Let’s not lie — the church is trying, especially Dunamis. But bloggers never highlight the good; they only chase controversy.”

As reactions pour in, one thing is clear — Dr. Paul Enenche’s message has struck a national nerve, forcing a renewed conversation on governance, responsibility, and the unrecognized role churches are playing in crisis relief.