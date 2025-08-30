35-year old man electrocuted in Ebonyi

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

A 35-year-old man identified as Peter Ugochukwu Odom, a native of Oyinkwa village in Amachi Community, was reportedly electrocuted while erecting a pole at Nkwoagu in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the State.

It was gathered that the deceased, who worked with Ibortic Concrete Investment Ltd, was part of a team contracted to install new poles in the area.

It was in the course of mounting the poles that he accidentally touched a live high-tension wire, leading to his instant electrocution.

Confirming the incident, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Peter Ibor Chukwuemeka, who also disclosed that the victim was his younger brother, expressed deep grief over the loss.

According to him, the team had been invited by a customer to deliver and mount a concrete pole near Nkwoagu.

“We were called for the job. The customer assured my boys that power had already been disconnected from the high-tension line in the area. Unfortunately, that information was false.

“While attempting to erect the pole, it mistakenly touched the high-tension wire, and my brother got electrocuted instantly,” he explained.

He said that the victim was first rushed to the military clinic within the cantonment before being transferred to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA II), where doctors confirmed him dead.

Mr. Chukwuemeka lamented that the deceased, who had worked with him for over three years, was a diligent staff and the breadwinner of his young family.

The victim’s uncle, Mr. Ezeode Samuel, confirmed the incident and described the incident as a great loss to the family, adding that burial arrangements would be decided after consultations.

The body of the deceased was said to have been deposited at the hospital mortuary.