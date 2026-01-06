‘I need help’ – Man who lost hands to electrocution 23 years ago during official NEPA duty

Godwin Bendick

By Emma Una

Godwin Bendick’s story is a heart-wrenching tale of struggle and resilience. The 53-year-old man living in Calabar, Cross River State, has been without both hands for 23 years after a tragic accident.

NDV learned that his life took a drastic turn on September 19, 2002, when he was working on an electrical pole for the defunct NEPA (now PHED). Unannounced power restoration led to serious electrocution and the amputation of his hands.

Despite being fitted with artificial hands, they eventually became unusable, and he was laid off by NEPA. Bendick, an indigene of Eket in Akwa Ibom State now depends on others for everyday tasks, a fate he didn’t deserve.

Consequences

His wife abandoned him, and his young son is now his sole caregiver, helping him with daily tasks like bathing, dressing and eating.

NDV learned that Bendick is currently homeless, moving from place to place, squatting with friends and sympathetic individuals. His pension is barely enough to cover his medication and feeding, making it difficult for him to afford comfortable accommodation.

This reporter met Bendick at a function during the yuletide where he sat quietly at a corner watching others reveling, guzzling drinks and eating.

Narrating his ordeal, he said: “I am from Eket in Akwa Ibom State but I have been living in Calabar since my childhood. This incident where my hands were amputated happened on 19, September, 2002 when I climbed the then NEPA pole to carry out some repairs only for electricity to be restored unannounced and I was electrocuted.

“It was official work I was doing. I was on top of the pole and all of a sudden, supply came and my two hands were electrocuted. The man on morning duty at the control office handed over to the man on the afternoon shift and I don’t know what happened, the guy powered the light while I was working on some cables atop an electric pole.”

He said his two hands were burnt and he was sent for treatment by the defunct NEPA and the hands were amputated and fitted with artificial hands.

“But the artificial hands have since gone bad and I was again laid off by NEPA, making me jobless even when it was agreed that those of us who had injury or medical issues caused by our work should be retained. NEPA refused to heed to that agreement and today, I am jobless and handless. My wife left me the moment my hands were cut off and the responsibility of looking after me fell on my son.

“He was a little boy when the incident occurred and he has been the one taking care of me: feeding, bathing, dressing and helping me whenever I am pressed.

“I am now homeless, moving from place to place, squatting with friends and sympathetic persons. My situation does not allow me to work and the pension I get can hardly take care of my medication and feeding so I cannot afford a comfortable accommodation. It’s been really terrible,” he stated as his plea for help and understanding echoes loudly, hoping for a chance to rebuild his life with dignity.

However, the PHED office in Calabar referred NDV inquiries to their Port Harcourt head office, stating that Bendick is being paid his monthly pension.

“Our head office is in Port Harcourt. If you need detailed information about that incident, please go to Port Harcourt. For all I know, the man is being paid his monthly pension,” a lady at the Information Desk of PHED Calabar stated.

Vanguard News