2027: South Uneme communities pledge support for APC

People of South Uneme communities, under the aegis of South Uneme Leaders Forum in Edo North, Edo State, have pledged commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general polls.

They also affirmed total backing for Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole.

According to the leaders, both APC leaders have done well alongside Tinubu, who has steadied the country’s economy.

Addressing newsmen, Secretary of the forum, Ambrose Akhigbe, said resolutions from the meeting include the vote of confidence in Oshiomhole, whose administration constructed a 30km road to Anegbette, among others.

He said: “We pledge our electoral unity with the commitment to strengthen South Uneme ahead of local government elections and the 2027 general elections, the mobilisation for voter registration and the resolve to ensure massive participation in the 2025 INEC Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

“We pledge total support for the Monday Okpebholo’s administration with a 100 per cent backing for the Edo State governor, and we also assured President Bola Tinubu of our massive mobilization to deliver 100 per cent votes for his re-election bid in 2027.”

The forum stressed that the resolutions reflect the communities’ unwavering solidarity and determination to advance development initiatives in line with the progressive vision of its leaders.