2027: PDP Reps caucus pledges support for peace, party unity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has pledged support for efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace and building a formidable front ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Chairman of the caucus, Rep. Fred Agbedi (PDP–Bayelsa), made the pledge while briefing newsmen after a caucus meeting on Monday in Abuja.

Agbedi said the caucus had resolved to adopt all decisions of the various committees and organs of the party, including those taken in Zamfara and Lagos States, as part of moves to stabilise the PDP.

“As representatives, we are committed to supporting the position of the party, to create more stability, peace, and strengthen this party to ensure that we take victory in the presidential and other elections by 2027.

“There are no lingering crises. We have no issue with lingering crises.

“What we have told you is that the caucus adopts all the decisions of the committees and organs of the party, and we are ready to work with them,” he said.

Agbedi said that the lawmakers, in their resolve to support efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace in the party, had pledged to synergise with the party’s leadership to ensure progress.

