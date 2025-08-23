2027: Group backs President Tinubu for second term

President Bola Tinubu

…pledges to 250,000 votes for President

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A group, “the Ogun West Assembly for Tinubu (OWAT)”, has declared its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu second term in office, saying that he has laid a solid and sustainable foundation for all round development of Nigeria within the last two years.

The group, an umbrella body championing the social and political progress of the people of Ogun West Senatorial district, added that it is committed to delivering a minimum 250,000 votes for the President in the 2027 election.

OWAT made the remarks in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The statement was signed by its Chairman, Balogun Jubril Elegbede, Secretary, Hon. Segun ojolowo-Ojuko, Olootu Bolaji Adeniji, Agba’akin Wale Junaid, Hon Wole Elegbede, Hon. Tayo Oyekanmi, Chief Babatunde Okewole and Princess Feyikemi Egbeyemi.

On why it was backing Tinubu, the group noted that, “The president took over a country that was at a tipping point of irreversible damage to its corporate existence, with sinking foundation, cracking walls and leaking roofs, which successive administrations only applied palliatives and postponing the evil day. But twenty-seven months on, through excruciating but necessary reforms, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is steadily reversing the rot through the Renewed Hope agenda”.

OWAT commended the President for not being discouraged by the quantum of radical surgery needed to rescue the nation from the malignant affliction of underdevelopment, unemployment, poverty and social dislocations.

According to them, “he took strong decisions despite public outcry (understandably so) threatening to derail the boat of necessary reorganizations needed to re-position Nigeria’s economy, infrastructure and governance system”.

Highlighting key achievements of the Tinubu administration, OWAT said in parts, “The fuel subsidy removal halted decades of waste, freed up billions of naira for reinvestment in critical sectors and made more funds available to the States. The exchange rate unification curtailed arbitrage and stabilized our currency. Nigeria’s sovereign debts were reduced while debt servicing declined from an enormous 98% in 2023 to less than 68% of revenue as of today”.

“Under the Tinubu administration, infrastructure and industrial development is receiving massive boost with the Lagos-Calabar 700km mega coastal highway which will connect western and southeastern regions, enhancing trade and mobility, being an example. The administration equally upgraded the Apapa and Lekki ports to accommodate large ships thereby enhancing maritime trade capacity”.

“The Student Loan Scheme through NELFUND, has seen over 500,000 students received loans, marking an historic investment in our productive future. Similarly, an $800million cash transfer programme was launched to support up to 70 million Nigerians affected by economic reforms.

The group stressed, “In the health sector since 2023, over N50billion has been disbursed to PHCs across the country with 4000 of those upgraded to comprehensive functionality. Additionally, 2.4 million Nigerians were covered by the social health insurance and in two years, the incessant industrial actions within the public health sector have been curtailed; among other successes recorded”.

On the economy, the group stated further, “Economic Growth in the last two years has been a classic in studied progression of fiscal wizardry. Nigeria’s All Share Index hit a record high of 109,850.83 in early 2025 while the naira became one of the world’s best-performing currencies earning praise from Fitch and Goldman Sachs. Nigeria recorded quarterly GDP growth and capital inflow increased by 66.27% recording trade surplus in excess of $14.31billion. The recently signed Tax Reform Act is an executive masterpiece that will strengthen our sub-nationals towards higher productivity”.

OWAT reserved special praise for the president for giving sense of belonging to Ogun West. It said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu broke the jinx of our federal under-representation by appointing for the first time in 26 years, an indigene of Ogun West in person of Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, as a member of the Federal Executive Cabinet. In addition, appointments of our people into other significant federal positions such as the Federal Character Commission, Public Complaints Commission and Ogun Osun River Basin Development Authority among others, were made thus giving a sense of belonging and relevance to Ogun West”.

“What more, Mr. President’s harmonious relationship with the legislature has given wide latitude – for instance, to the Senator representing Ogun West senatorial district, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola and Members of the House of Representatives from Ogun West, to facilitate unprecedented federal interventions to our district under the banner of the Renewed Hope Initiative”.

The group stated further, “The opening of political relevance and working partnerships have been of immense benefit to Ogun West in terms of infrastructure, social services, human capital development and economic empowerment. The hitherto decrepit infrastructural deficit in our district is being closed up by the day. The Sokoto-Badagary Super highway which transverses 3 out the 5 local governments of Ogun West and The 107km Ilara-Ilase road linking 4 local governments of Ogun West is receiving federal attention; while Ogun West can now boast of a Federal University of Technology in Ilaro”.

The group emphatically promised to reciprocate the good gesture to Ogun West and Nigeria in whole by working assiduously fore the re-election of the president.

“We believe that President Bola Tinubu has staked a claim for a second term on meritocracy. His leadership has been marked by tough decisions, strategic reforms and clear vision for Nigeria’s future with the groundwork for long-term prosperity being laid. He needs a second term to allow him consolidate the gains in economic stability and infrastructure; expand social safety nets to cushion reform impacts; deepen industrialization and wealth creation and continue restoring trust in public institutions and governance”.

“In the larger interest of our country Nigeria and as a reward for the unprecedented attention Ogun West has received, we members of Ogun West Assembly for Tinubu (OWAT) on behalf of the teeming Yewa-Awori people in Ogun State, hereby declare our irrevocable support for Tinubu 2027 agenda. In 2023, Ogun West delivered a total of 113,167 votes to APC at the Presidential election representing 33.1% of total votes garnered by the party in Ogun. Our commitment is to deliver minimum 250,000 votes to President Bola Ahemd Tinubu come 2027. Ogun West stands by him for continuity and we say Tinubu again for 2027”.