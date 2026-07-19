Group appoints APC chieftain, Ibrahim Megida as Lagos Co-ordinator

The Renewed Initiative For Grassroots Development a nationwide socio-political group has appointed Alhaji Ibrahim Alao Megida a popular APC chieftain and grassroots mobiliser as its Lagos State Co-ordinator.



The National Secretary Barrister Adegboyega Ibrahim who led the Executive team of the group to a meeting which took place at Hon. Megida’s Campaign Office at Cemetery Street Ebute Metta said the appointment of the veteran grassroots politician to the pivotal post of State Co-ordinator was motivated by the need to tap from his vast wealth of experience as a grassroots mobiliser,tactician and veteran of many political battles.



“As a politician Alhaji Megida knows quite a lot of things we do not know;he has quite a lot to offer,and we have quite a lot to learn from him,hence our categorical preference for Megida” said the learned Lawyer.



Speaking on the occasion the Lagos State Co-ordinator of the group, Alhaji Ibrahim Alao Megida described the occasion as a significant milestone in the onerous drive towards the actualisation of President Tinubu’s second tenure.



He stated further that he was surprised when he was notified by the conveners of the group who approached him with the offer to serve as Co-ordinator in Lagos State.



However despite being a top functionary of the Mainland Independent Group and a strong member of Honourable Tunji Bello’s political family, I had no option not only to accept the offer but even grabbing it with every sense of zeal, based on the oft-repeated admonition from my leader never to relent but to always be at the vanguard on any issue having to do with the advancement of President Tinubu’s political vision and ambition which by extension aligns with the greatest good of the Nigerian nation, which on a happy note, constitutes the primary aim of the group.

He therefore pledged his readiness to devote every ounce of his energy time and financial resources to the task which he described as very crucial not only for the APC as a party but for the ultimate aim of enabling the incumbent president to pursue his transformative programs towards a prosperous and virile Nigeria to a logical conclusion.



He described President Tinubu as a courageous and immensely transformative leader whose visionary quality remains unmatched in Continental Africa and amongst the Black in general.



At the occasion the dynamic organization which is remarkably notable for its philanthropy empowered scores of artisans, traders widows and the needy with financial assistance donated by Alhaji Megida and other well meaning members

of the group.



The group with operational tentacles spread across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory,Abuja,also commands a remarkable body of diasporan membership across the nation’s shores such as Spain, England, America, China, Switzerland among According to Barrister Adegboyega,some of them visited the National Headquarters on 7th July barely 3 weeks ago.



Executive members present at the Lagos State occasion included:Prince Hon Adegboyega Ayo Ibraheem.. National Secretary; Alhaji Ibrahim Alao Megida, Lagos State Co-ordinator; Denayon Abiodun John Lagos State Secretary Mrs. Motunrayo Salawu (a. k. a.Iya Pupa) Princess Clara Oyegbemi;Matron ;Alhaji Olasunwon Olatanwa Organizing Secretary.