2027: Dropping Shettima may affect northern support – North-Central APC

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has advised President Bola Tinubu against replacing Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that such a move could negatively impact support among northern Muslim voters.

The caution was issued in Abuja on Saturday in a statement signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 elections.

President Tinubu has recently come under pressure from political stakeholders urging him to reconsider the religious composition of the APC ticket, with some suggesting that the Muslim-Muslim pairing contributed to the party’s electoral setbacks in certain northern states, including Nasarawa, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory during the 2023 elections.

In response, the North-Central APC Forum defended the current ticket, describing it as a strategic decision in 2023 that does not undermine religious representation. It emphasized that prominent Christians from the Middle Belt occupy key positions in the administration, including APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

“The Muslim-Muslim ticket will not affect President Tinubu’s chances in the Middle Belt. With key positions held by Middle Belt Christians, we believe the region will continue to support his leadership,” the Forum stated. “The President’s performance in office will be the determining factor. There is no need to change a strategy that was successful.”

The group also expressed concern that replacing the vice president might not result in additional support from groups that did not back the APC in 2023. It argued that the focus should be on governance and inclusivity rather than political speculation.

The Forum urged the president to prioritize unity and continuity, warning that significant changes to the existing political structure could create uncertainty within the party’s support base.

“Our position is that maintaining the current team would offer the best chance of consolidating on the gains made so far,” the statement concluded.