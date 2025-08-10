2027: Again, Enugu North endorses Gov Mbah over massive projects, UNN VC

…”You ain’t seen nothing yet” – Gov Mbah

…Says Enugu-Nsukka rail line in the pipeline

Stakeholders and groups across the six Local Government Areas of Enugu North Senatorial District, also known as Nsukka Zone, have endorsed Dr. Peter Mbah of Enugu State for a second term in office yet again.

The stakeholders, comprising traditional, political, and community leaders, professionals and various groups, said the governor had shown sincerity and determination in addressing the major challenges facing Nsukka Zone through visible projects, while also facilitating the appointment of a son of the zone as the Vice Chancellorship of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, for the first time since the founding of the institution in 1960.

This was as Mbah revealed that he was already in the process of feasibility study for a rail line that would reduce trip from Enugu to Nsukka to 15 minutes, saying he was just starting.

The people of Nsukka zone bared their minds during Governor Mbah’s working visit to Nsukka at the weekend, which featured the foundation laying for a 5,000-shop capacity Nsukka International Market, meeting with traditional rulers of the zone at Edem Ani, and a well-attended meeting with stakeholders of the zone.

Speaking, the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Samuel Asadu, said the zone had presented three major requests before Mbah ahead of the 2023 election, namely; the dualisation of the 44km Abakpa Nike-Opi-Nsukka Road, appointment of an Nsukka Zone indigene as Vice Chancellor of UNN, and support the creation of Adada State.

“Today, the governor is already dualising the Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road. Just last week, he, through his good relationships with President Bola Tinubu, ensured the emergence of Professor Simon Ortuanya as the Vice Chancellor of UNN. While the creation of Adada State is not for him to decide, he has given us all the support to push for it.

“It means that he has met almost all our demands in just two years. So, tell me why we will follow another person other than him?”, he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Engr. Jude Asogwa, said Mbah was unstoppable, as far as Enugu north was concerned, saying he had surpassed their expectations.

“Our people said that I should inform you that you are unstoppable. We thank you for the 20 Smart Green Schools in Nsukka, 20 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres, and the Modern Transport Terminal in Nsukka, just to name a few, all in just two years.

“So, we want to tell you that we are committed to your cause. In fact, it is as though Enugu just started two years ago. We don’t engage in frivolities and we are on ground for you,” Asogwa stated.

In his opening remark at the townhall meeting, which held at the UBA Hall, UNN, Member representing Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency, Hon. Chidi Obetta, said Mbah had shown that leadership was no rocket science, noting that the essence of the townhall meeting was for the governor to get undiluted feedback from the people.

“The Enugu North zone is saying thank you because I know a lot of projects across various sectors you have told me in our private discussions that you were planning to bring to Nsukka” he said.

Mbah, while responding to their requests which were mostly in appreciation for the projects done and request for more roads, assured the zone that he would get even more aggressive with roads construction in 2025 by which time he would have been done with the 260 Smart Green Schools and the 260 type-2 Primary Healthcare Centers.

“I know you are all excited about the Abakpa-Opi-Nsukka Road. But you ain’t seen nothing yet. We are also going to do a rail line from Enugu to Nsukka. We don’t think that travelling from Enugu to Nsukka should take you more than 15 minutes. We are still doing the feasibility studies. But this is something we will do,” he said.

Other eminent personalities of Enugu North at the events, which featured a question and answer session with the governor, include the Deputy Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Ezenta Ezeani; Member representing Igboeze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon. Dennis Agbo; Labour Party candidate in the 2023 governorship election, who has also returned to the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga; and Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Enyinna Franklin Ogbonna.

Also present were members of Enugu State House of Assembly representing the zone, the six Council Chairmen of the zone, among others.