Why more boys than girls suffer autism, ADHD — Study

By Sola Ogundipe

Scientists from the University of Rochester may have found a key piece in the puzzling disparity between boys and girls diagnosed with autism and ADHD—a difference that has long baffled experts.

According to new research, developing male brains may be significantly more vulnerable to a common group of industrial pollutants known as PFAS, or “forever chemicals.”

The study pinpointed a specific PFAS variant, PFHxA, found in items as mundane as lfast-food wrappers and stain-resistant fabrics. Despite being marketed as a “safer” replacement for earlier banned substances, PFHxA may not be so benign.

Researchers observed that baby mice exposed to PFHxA during development**—via their mother’s blood and milk—developed behaviors eerily similar to autism and ADHD symptoms, including hyperactivity, heightened anxiety, and memory issues.

What alarmed scientists most is that these effects showed up almost exclusively in male offspring.

Female mice in the same study remained largely unaffected. Lead researcher Professor Elizabeth Plunk called the findings “concerning,” emphasizing the pattern echoed real-world gender disparities in neurodevelopmental disorders.

Even years after exposure, the behavioral differences in male mice persisted—suggesting the changes may be long-lasting or even permanent. The implications are sobering: PFAS, which linger for decades in the environment and human tissue, may be subtly reshaping young brains before symptoms are even noticeable.

This research lands as autism and ADHD diagnoses skyrocket.

Experts have warned that lax chemical regulations may be part of the problem, urging urgent revisitation of safety guidelines for PFAS exposure.

As the Environmental Audit Committee prepares to issue new PFAS regulation proposals, scientists say understanding how PFHxA alters brain development—particularly in areas tied to movement, memory, and emotions—must be a priority.