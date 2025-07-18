WellFedng will birth full wellness ecosystem, says Godrick

The founder of Well Fedng, Adaora Godrick, has disclosed her plans to turn the outfit into a full wellness ecosystem that will veer into education and other aspects of life that involve wellness.

In a media chat that coincides with her birthday (July 20, 2025), the wellness expert pointed out that her idea of healthy living is not just about food, but a combination of interconnected activities.

She said, “I see Well Fedng evolving into a full wellness ecosystem – not just food, but education, experiences and access. We want to expand our reach, especially into schools, corporate spaces and underserved communities.

“The dream is to make healthy eating practical, joyful and inclusive – so every Nigerian, no matter their background, feels empowered to choose wellness.”

Healthy eating, for her, is not about perfection; it is about intention and balance.

“In today’s fast-paced world, it is more about making realistic choices: choosing whole foods more often, being mindful of portions, and paying attention to how food makes you feel. It is not about guilt or rules; it is about nourishment that supports your daily life,” she advised.

Urging health-conscious individuals not to take fruits and vegetables for granted, she described those starch-free foods as nature’s multivitamins.

“They are packed with fibre, antioxidants, water and nutrients that help prevent disease, support digestion and boost energy. In Well Fedng’s meals, they are never just ‘garnish’; they are the star. Whether it is a vibrant salad, a veggie-rich stew or freshly made soups, I always aim to make them taste just as exciting as they are nourishing,” Godrick disclosed.

On some simple but impactful ways people can start incorporating more vegetables and fruits into their daily meals, she simply said, “Start small and stay consistent.”

According to her, a handful of leafy greens with morning eggs is a great idea. “Snack on fruits between meals instead of processed options. Blend vegetables into your jollof rice or soups. Keep chopped fruits and veggies visible in your fridge. It is the little swaps that add up.”

While some Nigerians believe that healthy eating could cost an arm and a leg, she said one must not go too far to eat well.

“A big myth is that healthy food is bland, foreign or for the wealthy. Another is that you have to cut out entire food groups. At Well Fedng, we show that you can enjoy rich, delicious, familiar Nigerian meals in a more balanced way – using quality ingredients, better cooking methods and substitutions. You don’t have to abandon your culture to eat well,” she added.