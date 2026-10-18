Reno Superstores MD celebrates sister at 50, credits her for his success

By Esther Onyegbula

The Managing Director of Reno Superstores and Greenland Drugs Limited, Pharmacist Justice Omokhua, has credited his elder sister, Mrs Anthonia Osadebamen-Thomas, with playing a pivotal role in his education and business success through her sacrifices and determination to lift their family out of poverty.

Omokhua, who spoke at the golden jubilee celebration of Anthonia at Goodview Suite and Conference Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, said his sister supported him and other siblings following the death of their parents, ensuring that financial difficulties did not derail their education.

He described her generosity as a defining influence on his life, adding that her willingness to assist others had shaped his own commitment to philanthropy.

“My sister has done so well for me. During my years in school and even when I was starting my business, she was there for me,” he said.

According to him, the loss of their mother when he was 13 and the subsequent death of their father while he was in his second year at university left the family in difficult circumstances.

He said Anthonia made personal sacrifices to ensure that her younger siblings had the opportunity to complete their education and build better lives.

“She was determined to fight poverty out of my family, and thank God she succeeded. Today, Reno superstores is doing very well, Greenland Drugs Limited is doing very well, and by the grace of God, everything is going smoothly,” he said.

Omokhua, who described the occasion as one of the happiest days of his life apart from his wedding, said he organised the celebration to appreciate his sister while she was alive rather than wait until her death to acknowledge her contributions.

“In our case, it is not like that. We want to celebrate you while you are alive so that you will know how much you mean to us. Others can also learn from the example and extend help to people around them,” he said.

He attributed part of his achievements to the education he received through his sister’s support, noting that without it, his career and business journey might have taken a different course.

“If I had not gone to school, I would probably still be in the village roaming the streets. But today, I am where I am by the grace of God, and she is one of the major reasons,” he said.

The businessman said Anthonia’s example had influenced his decision to support others through scholarships and other forms of assistance.

“I have learned so much from her. Today, I have so many people on my scholarship list. Not because I am the richest man in society, but because I know I am okay by the grace of God,” he said.

He added that his sister never helped him with the expectation of receiving anything in return, but trusted God to provide for her needs.

“She told me she was not helping me so that I could come and assist her or her children tomorrow. She said if she ever needed help, God would provide it. That prayer was answered, and today I am extending the same hand of fellowship to others,” he said.

Omokhua urged individuals in positions to assist others to do so without hesitation, saying acts of kindness could have lasting effects on the lives of beneficiaries.

“If you have any way of helping others, do not hesitate or hold back, because you can never tell whose dream you are helping to fulfil. It is like planting a seed that will eventually grow into a big tree where people can find rest,” he said.

He prayed for his sister’s continued good health, prosperity and long life, expressing hope that the family would have many more opportunities to celebrate her.

Born on September 10, 1976, in the old Uselu town of Benin, Edo State, Anthonia’s life has been marked by personal loss, determination and entrepreneurship.

According to her commemorative biography, she spent part of her childhood with her grandmother in Egbesan, Igueben, where she began her formal education at Idumonka Primary School in 1982.

Following her grandmother’s death in 1986, she received care and guidance from her late uncle, Martins Akota, popularly known as Papa Henry, before rejoining her biological parents in Agwa, Irrua, in 1995.

She attended Idunwele Girls Secondary School, Ewu, and later Irrua Girls Secondary School, where she completed her secondary education in 1998.

In search of better opportunities, she moved to Lagos later that year and lived with her sister, Mrs Ekpen Susan Eghodaghe. She trained as a beautician and worked as an executive secretary for a company in Ikeja, experiences that helped prepare her for entrepreneurship.

In 2000, Anthonia moved abroad to join her husband, Mr Alex Thomas. The couple married on July 31, 2001, and have three children, two sons and a daughter.

She subsequently established Osa Intel Market, a retail business specialising in African and Asian food products, with outlets across several European cities.

Her journey from modest beginnings to international business has been accompanied by a commitment to supporting family members and others within her community.

Speaking on the sidelines of the celebration, Anthonia expressed gratitude for reaching the age of 50, saying her prayer was for long life and prosperity.

She said kindness should not be measured solely by the amount of money given to people, stressing that advice, encouragement and guidance could help individuals overcome difficulties and become self-reliant.

“There are people who help you with advice and encourage you by telling you not to give up, but to keep moving forward and do something,” she said.

She urged people to equip others with the knowledge and skills needed to earn a living rather than rely solely on financial handouts.

Reflecting on her relationship with her siblings, Anthonia said she had always tried to support them, even when her own resources were limited.

She recalled an occasion when she returned home from Lagos and discovered that her younger siblings lacked money to buy fish for their meals. She said she gave them money to ensure they could eat before taking the youngest sibling back to Lagos to live with her.

The celebrant described her brother’s decision to organise the golden jubilee celebration as a surprise, saying she had not expected such a gesture from him.

She also acknowledged that not everyone who receives assistance remembers or appreciates it, making her brother’s public recognition of her sacrifices particularly meaningful.

Anthonia said she regarded Omokhua almost as a son because of the years she spent helping him and other members of the family through difficult times.

The celebration featured a red-carpet reception, a praise and thanksgiving session led by a live band, tributes from family members and a video documentary highlighting Anthonia’s life and achievements.

A major highlight was her grand entrance into the hall, accompanied by her husband, siblings and other family members, as Benin women praise singers dressed in bright red lace and distinctive high hairstyles sang and danced in her honour.

The performance reflected a cultural tradition of celebrating an individual’s achievements, virtues and standing in the community.

For the family, however, the event was more than a birthday celebration. It was an opportunity to recognise the sacrifices that helped shape their lives and encourage others to extend similar kindness to those around them.

Omokhua said his sister’s example had influenced his approach to life and business, particularly his commitment to helping people who needed support.

As Anthonia celebrated her golden jubilee with prayers for long life and prosperity, the tributes underscored the enduring value of generosity and the importance of acknowledging people who contribute to others’ success.

For Omokhua, the celebration provided an opportunity to express his gratitude to his sister in her lifetime and to remind others that acts of kindness can create opportunities whose benefits extend far beyond the original recipient.