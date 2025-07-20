WCD: Chess a tool for national development, says Rupetta

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the 2025 World Chess Day, chess has been described as a powerful tool for national development, youth empowerment, and global innovation.

This message was brought to life during a unique aquatic chess event in Abuja, where children played chess in a swimming pool, reflecting this year’s theme, ‘Every Move Counts,’ and aligning with FIDE’s 2025 Year of Social Chess initiative.

Children used specially designed waterproof boards and pieces to enjoy the game in the water.

Katmaan Senlong, founder of the organising body, highlighted the event’s aim to showcase the game’s transformative power.

“Chess is the game of geniuses, and today our young geniuses have shown that every move counts—even in a swimming pool,” Senlong said.

He added that chess offers many cognitive benefits, such as better concentration, problem-solving, creativity, and life skills like critical thinking, planning, and logical reasoning.

The event also celebrated Nigeria’s rising chess culture, inspired by achievements such as Tunde Onakoya’s Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, and recent international successes by Nigerian teams.

“Playing chess in the pool was amazing! I had to think more carefully about my moves because I didn’t want to splash the board. It helped me focus better, and I still won my game!” said nine-year-old participant, Sarah Makama.

Children aged 6 to 12 took part in multiple games, ranging from casual play to mini-tournaments.

Professional underwater cameras captured the matches, and the videos will be shared with FIDE as part of its Creative Chess campaign, which encourages people to play in imaginative and unusual settings.

The event is part of Nigeria’s broader efforts to promote chess as a tool for learning and inclusion. It follows global examples such as the 2024 attempt to break the world record for the most chess games played in 24 hours.

“I was nervous at first about playing chess in the water, but it actually made it easier to concentrate. The cool water helped me think clearly, and I learned that chess can be played anywhere. I felt like a mermaid chess master.” said another nine-year-old participant, Sophia Macmaster.

By taking the game to unexpected places, the event showed how chess can promote education, inclusion, and youth empowerment while contributing to national growth and development.