WAFCON: Super Falcons semi-final opponent confirmed

South Africa have sealed their place in the semi-finals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and will now face arch-rivals Super Falcons of Nigeria in a highly anticipated clash at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.

The Banyana Banyana edged past Senegal in a tense quarter-final encounter on Saturday, triumphing 4-1 on penalties after both regulation and extra time ended goalless.

Nigeria, on their part, booked their semi-final ticket with an emphatic 5-0 demolition of Zambia’s Copper Queens on Friday, maintaining their perfect record at the tournament.

The Super Falcons remain unbeaten, having scored eight goals without conceding in four matches—a show of their attacking flair and defensive solidity.

With the quarter-final stage now completed, all eyes turn to the semi-finals, and the headline fixture is undoubtedly the clash between Nigeria and South Africa.

The two sides last met at WAFCON 2022, also in Morocco, where South Africa edged Nigeria 1-0 in the group stage.

That win came as redemption after their painful loss to the Super Falcons in the 2018 final.

Nigeria head into Tuesday’s showdown full of confidence, buoyed by their dominant form and resolute backline.

South Africa, meanwhile, will be aiming to repeat their 2022 performance and deny the nine-time champions another shot at the title.

In the other semi-final match, Ghana’s Black Queens will take on host nation Morocco, also on Tuesday, setting the stage for a thrilling end to the tournament.

