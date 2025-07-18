Super Falcons thrash Zambia 5-0 to reach WAFCON semi final

credit: @Justinaaniefiok/x

Nigeria stormed into the semi-finals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Zambia on Friday in Casablanca.

The Copper Queens were tipped to challenge the nine-time champions, but it was one-way traffic as the Super Falcons put on a ruthless display of power and precision.

Nigeria made an instant impact when centre-back Osinachi Ohale rose unmarked to head home a free-kick just two minutes into the match, leaving Zambia goalkeeper Petronella Musole helpless.

Zambia had a golden opportunity to pull level on the half-hour mark, but Grace Chanda squandered her chance. Just minutes later, Esther Okoronkwo punished them with a well-taken strike to double Nigeria’s lead.

On the brink of half-time, Chinwendu Ihezuo seized on defensive confusion to calmly slot home Nigeria’s third, all but sealing the contest before the break.

Oluwatosin Demehin added a fourth with a header from yet another expertly delivered free-kick midway through the second half, and substitute Folashade Ijamilusi completed the rout in added time with a clinical finish.

Zambia had previously edged Nigeria for third place at the 2022 WAFCON, but their star strikers Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji — each with three goals in the group stage — were kept completely quiet, failing to register a single shot on target.

With this commanding win, Nigeria remain the only team yet to concede a goal at the tournament. They will now face either defending champions South Africa or Senegal in Tuesday’s semi-final at 16:00 GMT.

