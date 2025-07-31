Vandals escavate Warri-Kaduna crude oil pipeline in Edo — Task Force

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — THE Edo State Task Force on Protection of Government Property, yesterday, claimed that massive damage has been done to the Warri-Kaduna crude oil pipeline at Ekperi in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state, where suspected vandals have escavated and stolen about 30km length of the pipes.

It was gathered that six persons have been arrested, who carried out the escavation in connivance with some people from the community.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Chairman of the task force, Eugene Okoloise said the suspects used excavators to dig out the pipes but that some of the pipes have been recovered.

Speaking on the activities of the taskforce in the last few months, Okoloise said that five suspects who allegedly vandalised government agricultural tractor and other heavy equipment for sale have been arrested at Uhuoghun in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

Besides, he said that five other suspects have also been arrested at Okpella for stealing high-tension electricity equipment.

Okoloise decried the high rate of encroachment on and stealing of government lands, “including reserved areas in all parts of the state.”

adding that the Task force has recovered 480 hectares of government land sold illegally by some community members.

“We have set up a task force to watch over the pipelines, we have arrested seven escavators and some of the recovered pipes have been brought to Benin City and some of them are in Government House while some are here in our office. We discovered that some people in the community are working with them and some of the people are high profile individuals.”