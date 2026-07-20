RULAAC seeks police update on investigation into Mary Habila’s death

Habila

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has called on the Nigeria Police Force to provide an update on its investigation into the death of Mary Habila, who died at the residence of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi.

The rights advocacy organisation said greater transparency and regular public communication would help sustain confidence in the investigation, given the widespread public interest the case has generated.

In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, RULAAC acknowledged the police’s appeal for restraint and its confirmation that investigations are ongoing.

The group also noted that the Minister of Works has publicly denied any wrongdoing and has called for a forensic autopsy, while the police have stated that no criminal charges have been filed against any individual in connection with the incident.

According to RULAAC, its intervention should not be interpreted as attributing responsibility to any person but as a call for a thorough, impartial and evidence-based investigation in line with the principles of the rule of law and due process.

The organisation said it had requested clarification from the police on several aspects of the investigation, including whether investigators have established a verified timeline of events leading to Habila’s death, the movements of individuals who were reportedly present at the residence, and the steps taken to secure and preserve the scene.

RULAAC also sought clarification on reports concerning the handling of Habila’s body after the incident and whether statements had been obtained from all relevant persons as part of the investigation.

The group stressed that it was not in a position to independently verify the information it had received and was therefore seeking clarification from the appropriate investigative authorities.

It further stated that the public interest surrounding the case underscores the importance of ensuring that the investigation is conducted professionally, impartially and strictly on the basis of evidence.

RULAAC maintained that no individual should be presumed guilty in the court of public opinion, just as no one should be exempt from lawful investigation because of their office or status.

The organisation urged the Nigeria Police Force to continue providing factual updates on the progress of the investigation and to ensure that all investigative decisions are guided solely by the law, available evidence and due process.

According to the group, a transparent and credible investigation is essential to establishing the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death, ensuring accountability where necessary and reinforcing public confidence in the administration of justice.