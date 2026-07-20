FIFA reveals prize money for Spain, Argentina, other countries after 2026 World Cup [Full list]

Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi looks at the trophy after losing the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Spain’s victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final not only secured football’s biggest prize but also earned the country’s football federation a record-breaking financial reward.

FIFA has confirmed that the champions will receive $51 million in prize money, while runners-up Argentina will take home $34 million, as part of the governing body’s record $871 million prize fund for the expanded 48-team tournament.

The 2026 edition, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, features the largest prize pool in World Cup history after FIFA increased the total payout earlier this year by more than $100 million.

The additional funding came after several European football federations sought financial support to offset the higher travel and accommodation costs associated with hosting the tournament across three countries.

The $51 million awarded to Spain surpasses the $42 million Argentina received for winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, it remains below the prize money earned by the winners of last year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Every team receives a payout

All 48 participating nations receive financial support from FIFA in two forms: prize money based on tournament performance and payments to cover preparation costs.

Each federation earned a guaranteed $12.5 million for participating, comprising $10 million for qualifying and competing in the group stage, plus $2.5 million to cover pre-tournament training and expenses.

The guaranteed preparation payment was introduced to help avoid disputes between players and national federations over bonuses before the tournament.

Prize money then increases depending on how far a team progresses through the competition.

Full World Cup 2026 prize money

Champions (Spain): $51 million

$51 million Runners-up (Argentina): $34 million

$34 million Third place (England): $30 million

$30 million Fourth place (France): $28 million

$28 million Quarter-finalists: $20 million each

$20 million each Round of 16: $16 million each

$16 million each Round of 32: $12 million each

$12 million each Group stage teams: $10 million each

$10 million each

FIFA increased the prize fund

The increase in prize money follows calls from several national federations, particularly in Europe, which argued that the original payment structure would leave many associations out of pocket because of the extensive travel required during the tournament.

Teams playing matches in the United States also faced tax obligations that do not apply in Canada and Mexico, adding to overall costs.

FIFA covers travel and accommodation

Beyond prize money, FIFA also pays for business-class return flights for each participating delegation, along with accommodation and meals for a 50-member delegation from five days before a team’s opening match until one day after elimination.

The governing body also covers domestic transport during the tournament, including a fleet of official vehicles and an equipment truck.

National federations remain responsible for insurance covering players and staff, incidental hotel expenses and accommodation for any additional delegation members beyond the allocated 50.

Players do not receive the money directly

The World Cup prize money is paid directly to each national football federation rather than the players.

How the funds are distributed is determined by each federation’s own rules and agreements with its players.

For example, the United States Soccer Federation retains 20% of its World Cup prize money, while the remaining 80% is shared equally between the men’s and women’s national teams under the country’s landmark equal-pay agreement.

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