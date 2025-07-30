UCH nurses join nationwide warning strike

University College Hospital, UCH

The University College Hospital (UCH) chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), on Wednesday joined the nationwide seven-day warning strike called by the National Headquarters of the Association.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UCH NANNM branch commenced the strike after their Congress, and appealed to patients to bear with them.

Mrs Olufunmilola Faminu, branch chairperson of the association explained that the strike was directed by the NANNM national headquarters after the Federal Government failed to meet their demands.

She said that the association had demanded employment of more nursing personnel, provision of adequate facilities for the various hospitals and directorate cadre for nurses at the Federal Ministry of Health.

Other demands made by the association she said were fair representation of the association at the Federal Ministry of Health, centralisation of internship training for nurses, review of the allowances for nurses and Midwives, among others.

Faminu who expressed concern about the patients, said it was not their intentions to abandon them.

“Sadly we are so concerned about our patients; we don’t intend to leave them stranded without our care.

“Nurses provide compassionate, competent care across all settings. But we have no choice than to embark on this strike; we appeal to our patients to bear with us.

“This is a just course that we are fighting for. Nurses are the only ones embarking on this strike. There are other healthcare professionals around to attend to any emergency.

“The nationwide strike commenced officially midnight of July 29, and it will end on Aug. 5. If our demands are not met after the warning strike, we will issue a 21-day ultimatum and proceed from there to an indefinite strike,” Faminu said. (NAN)