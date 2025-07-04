Tinubu restates commitment to quality higher education

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing investment in education to improve access to quality education in Nigeria.

He said this on Friday during the groundbreaking of a N4 billion Senate Building project at the Federal University, Kashere (FUK), in Gombe State.

Represented by Prof. Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Tinubu described the occasion as a landmark step toward strengthening the country’s educational infrastructure.

He said the university would not only provide opportunities for academic excellence but also serve as a catalyst for social and economic development.

The project was designed to include approximately 100 offices, an archive, a council chamber, and other facilities.

Mr. Sonny Echono, Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), stated that approximately four major infrastructure projects would be inaugurated at the university as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to develop tertiary institutions in the country.

Echono stated that the president approved the Senate Building project as part of his strategic investment in tertiary education.

“TETFund remains firmly committed to supporting institutions like the FUK with the necessary resources to grow and thrive.

“In the last two years, we have completed and inaugurated 687 capital projects in various higher institutions across Nigeria,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Umaru Pate, stated that the fund had expended over N350 million on the newly completed Postgraduate Hostel project. At the same time, N393 million was spent on the 500-capacity lecture theatre project, which was executed under the 2022 capital intervention.

Pate listed other projects to include the construction and furnishing of the College of Medical Sciences Complex for N1.3 billion, funded under the 2023 intervention.

He stated that the university had named the newly established Medical College after the late Professor Jibril Aminu, in recognition of his significant contributions to the medical field and educational development in the country.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya commended the gesture, adding that it facilitated rapid infrastructure development in the institution.

“Federal University of Kashere has come a long way in a relatively short time. I commend all those who have contributed to its progress.

” The institution must remain resilient, uphold the principles of excellence, and be prepared to stand the test of time,” he said.

Highlights of the event included the inauguration of the Postgraduate Students’ Hostel, the Medical College complex, a hostel and the 500-capacity lecture theatre.