Police detain new suspect in Anambra over nursing student’s murder

Police

The Anambra Police Command says a new suspect, allegedly behind the murder of a nursing student in Alor, Idemili South LGA of the state, is now in its custody.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued in Awka and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Ikenga stated that the murder of the student, 23-year-old Vivian Chilaka, on June 14, attracted widespread public outcry.

He added that the arrest of the new suspect, Kosisochukwu Ibekwe, 26, exonerated the landlord of the deceased, earlier interrogated by the police.

The statement read in part: “The Anambra Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old male suspect, Kosisochukwu Ibekwe, in connection with the murder of Miss Vivian Chilaka.

“The suspect was arrested on September 4, following credible and actionable information received by the command.”

The PPRO also stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly gained access to the building by scaling the fence with a ladder.

He explained that the suspect’s initial intention was to sexually assault the deceased.

“A struggle ensued between him and the deceased, during which he allegedly used a knife to stab her, leading to her death,” the statement added.

It stated that the suspect also revealed his involvement in other similar crimes in the community.

“These claims are currently being subjected to thorough investigation and corroboration by the command.

“The command further wishes to clarify that the landlord, who was earlier linked with the incident has been exonerated, following the ongoing investigation.

“The command, therefore, urges members of the public to disregard any earlier suspicion against him,” Ibekwe added.

He stated that the suspect would remain in police custody as investigation continued, particularly into his alleged involvement in other related criminal activities.

The police spokesman quoted the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Nnanna Ama, as having commended the people of Alor “for their cooperation, patience and support throughout the period of the investigation.

“The CP particularly appreciates members of the community, who provided timely and useful information that contributed to this significant breakthrough,” he stated.

Ibekwe also quoted the CP as saying that the command would continue to pursue every credible lead in the investigation and ensure that anyone found culpable would be made to face justice.

He said that the command remained resolute in its commitment to protecting lives and property, strengthening public confidence in the police, and ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes did not escape justice.

(NAN)

