Tinubu greets Gen. Jemibewon at 85

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has congratulated Major-General David Medayese Jemibewon (retd) on his 85th birthday.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said he joined the family and friends of the retired general to celebrate the special occasion.

General Jemibewon served the nation in many capacities as a military officer.

He served as military governor of the Western State from August 1975 to March 1976, as General Officer Commanding First Infantry Division, and later as Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army.

After retiring from the army, General Jemibewon returned to school to study law and later practised law.

He served as Minister of Police Affairs from 1999 to 2000 and is credited with undertaking specific reforms in the force.

The President commended General Jemibewon for his decades of service to the nation and salutes his courage, discipline, and patriotism.

He prayed that God Almighty will keep the General in good health and grant him many more years.