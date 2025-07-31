Tension in Ayamasa community over pipeline project

By Etop Ekanem

A potentially deadly conflict is brewing in Ayamasa II, a community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, as military forces have taken positions to support Blue Star Ltd in laying the Eseni-Utorogu gas pipeline, which spans Bayelsa and Delta States.



Tensions escalated after Ayamasa II residents halted construction activities by the company just days ago. In response, Blue Star Ltd, reportedly owned by business mogul, Aliko Dangote, returned with military escort and heavy machinery, allegedly ignoring community safety and consent.



Local sources report that community members have retreated into the surrounding bush, preparing for resistance. Security agencies including the police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the military Joint Task Force—long informed of the community’s grievances—are reportedly working to prevent what many fear could become another bloody military-civilian confrontation in the Niger Delta.



In a press briefing, Clement Eniyekenemi, Chairman of Ayamasa II, stated:“This crisis is entirely avoidable. Blue Star Ltd simply needs to uphold the law and protect our community’s interests. During the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) review in Ughelli, we protested our exclusion from the project as stakeholders, despite Ayamasa II being an autonomous community directly affected.”



He added that the then Secretary to the Bomadi Local Government, Cliff Labo, affirmed the community’s stakeholder status during the meeting. The Minister of Environment, represented by Dr. Gashau, also reportedly urged Blue Star Ltd to recognize Ayamasa II’s legitimate claims. Despite this, Eniyekenemi said, the company has continued to ignore these recommendations.



The community leader further alleged that the company’s defiance may be influenced by one Mr. Etukuyei Gbenkepreye, whom he described as neither a staff member of Blue Star Ltd nor a recognized community liaison officer (CLO).

“We urge Blue Star to investigate why his own Oboro community reportedly severed ties with him. His involvement here is not only improper but harmful,” Eniyekenemi warned.

As tensions mount, all eyes are now on Blue Star Ltd, government authorities, and the military, whose next actions could determine whether this situation ends in peace or tragedy.