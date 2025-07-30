SFA President re-elected, seeks unity, progress in African squash

Dr. Lucky Mlilo

Dr. Lucky Mlilo has expressed appreciation to members of the Squash Federation of Africa (SFA) following his re-election as President during the Federation’s virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday, July 25, 2025.

In a message to the SFA community, Mlilo described his re-election as a vote of confidence in his leadership, pledging to intensify efforts toward the growth and sustainability of squash across the African continent.

“I express my profound gratitude to the SFA family for the overwhelming support, commitment, and loyalty that resulted in my re-election as President alongside other executive members,” he said.

The Zimbabwean squash administrator, who also serves as an Executive Committee member of the World Squash Federation (WSF), said he would deploy his energy, experience, and business acumen to make African squash more viable and popular.

He acknowledged the participation of countries such as Botswana, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, Mali, Mauritius, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar, and Zimbabwe in the AGM.

“I am flattered by the show of trust and will channel it toward the collective good of the sport and our members,” Mlilo stated.

He called for unity among stakeholders, especially urging the two Nigerian contenders for the Vice-President position for the West and Central Africa zone to work together.

“We are all brothers, and we win if we work as a team. With elections concluded, it is time to refocus on the development of squash in Africa,” he added.

Mlilo assured members of his commitment to driving inclusive growth, development programmes, and stronger continental partnerships for the advancement of squash.