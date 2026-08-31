EFL blasts UEFA over Champions League, League Cup fixture clash

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The English Football League (EFL) has expressed disappointment with UEFA after the European football governing body scheduled a Champions League fixture involving Liverpool on the same night as Everton’s Carabao Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to Reuters, the EFL said UEFA’s decision forced it to rearrange fixtures after Liverpool’s Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid was scheduled for September 9, the same date initially fixed for Everton’s home tie against Wolves.

The EFL said logistical challenges involving the police meant Liverpool and Everton could not host home matches on the same evening.

“On 28 August we confirmed that the Carabao Cup Round Three tie between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers had been scheduled for Wednesday 9 September,” the EFL said in a statement.

The league said the fixture had been confirmed with local stakeholders before UEFA announced Liverpool’s Champions League game for the same date.

“On Saturday, UEFA announced that it had scheduled Liverpool v Atletico Madrid for the same date, despite it being clear that Everton and Liverpool cannot play home fixtures on the same evening,” the EFL added.

The EFL said it met UEFA officials on Monday to explore alternative arrangements but claimed the European body was unwilling to move the Liverpool fixture because of the impact on overseas supporters.

As a result, Everton’s meeting with Wolves has been moved to September 16.

Liverpool’s League Cup fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, which had been scheduled for September 16, has now been brought forward by 24 hours.

The EFL criticised UEFA’s handling of the situation, saying domestic leagues had repeatedly made adjustments to accommodate the expansion of UEFA club competitions.

“Over recent seasons the League has made a number of changes to accommodate the expansion of UEFA Club competitions — a decision which was made without adequate consultation with domestic leagues,” the EFL said.

“This makes UEFA’s unwillingness to cooperate all the more frustrating, not least for the supporters of the five impacted clubs, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

UEFA had not responded to the EFL’s criticism at the time of the report.

The fixture changes affect supporters of Everton, Wolves, Liverpool, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.