BBNaija S11: Abi wins Head of House again after tough challenge

Abi has emerged as the new Head of House in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 11 after defeating her fellow housemates in a series of challenging games.

The housemates faced several tasks, including the fan-the-fishes game and other physical and mental challenges, before Abi and Gerard advanced to the final round.

The final contest saw both housemates battle it out in a Sudoku game, with Abi completing the challenge ahead of Gerard to claim the Head of House title.

The victory marks another HoH triumph for Abi, who has continued to prove her strength in the season’s leadership challenges.

This week’s HoH arrangement comes with a few changes, as the winner will have no veto power and no lucky dip will be required.

Instead, the housemate who won Monday’s challenge will be the first to use the HoH lounge this season.

Abi will also be allowed to participate in next week’s Head of House challenge, giving her an opportunity to defend her title and potentially secure the position again.

Her latest victory comes as the housemates continue their race for the grand prize under the season’s “Show Ya Self” theme.

Vanguard News