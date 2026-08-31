Arsenal face Villa test as Konsa set for emotional return

Arsenal’s Norwegian midfielder #08 Martin Odegaard (L) celebrates with Arsenal’s German midfielder #29 Kai Havertz (R) after scoring their third goal during the English FA Community Shield football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at The Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, south Wales on August 16, 2026. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Arsenal will look to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season when they visit Aston Villa at Villa Park on Monday night, with the champions facing a side desperate to recover from a humiliating opening-day defeat.

The match, according to Sky Sports, is scheduled for 8pm at Villa Park, with Arsenal arriving after a 3-0 victory over newly promoted Coventry City, while Villa were thrashed 4-0 by Brighton in their opening league game.

Mikel Arteta’s side are bidding to maintain their 100 per cent start and extend their impressive record in opening away matches. Arsenal have won their first away league game in each of the last four seasons, keeping clean sheets in all four, although they have never made it five successive campaigns.

Villa, meanwhile, face a major test after a turbulent summer that saw several key members of their Europa League-winning squad leave the club.

Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea for £117m, Youri Tielemans moved to Manchester United, Lucas Digne joined Paris Saint-Germain, while striker Ollie Watkins completed a move to Al Hilal. Arsenal also signed centre-back Ezri Konsa from Villa in a deal reported by Sky Sports to be worth around £55m.

Konsa could make his Arsenal debut against his former employers, adding an intriguing subplot to the encounter.

The defender did not feature in Arsenal’s opening league victory, but Arteta has indicated that he could be ready to play at Villa Park. Sky Sports reports that the move represents a significant change in Arsenal’s transfer strategy, despite the club already having several options in defence.

For Villa manager Unai Emery, the challenge is immediate.

His side conceded four goals before half-time against Brighton, with Joao Gomes also sent off in a disastrous opening 45 minutes. Sky Sports noted that Villa became only the second side in Premier League history to concede four goals, receive a red card and score an own goal in the first half.

The loss of Konsa has also been highlighted as one of Villa’s biggest problems. Their defensive frailties were exposed repeatedly against Brighton, with individual errors contributing to the heavy defeat.

Villa will be without Gomes through suspension, while Amadou Onana is expected to miss the season with an ACL injury. New arrivals Nicolas Jackson, Zion Suzuki, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Leon Goretzka could also be in contention to make their Villa debuts.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could welcome Bruno Guimaraes back into Premier League action after a groin problem, while Jurrien Timber is nearing a return. William Saliba remains unavailable with a long-term back injury.

The Gunners also have a strong historical record at Villa Park, having won 15 Premier League matches at the venue — more than at any other away ground in the competition.

However, Villa won the most recent meeting at the stadium, securing a dramatic 2-1 victory last season through a stoppage-time Emiliano Buendia goal. Arsenal responded by winning the return fixture 4-1 at the Emirates.

The fixture therefore presents contrasting challenges for both sides: Arsenal are seeking another statement win in their title defence, while Villa need an immediate response to their opening-day collapse.

Arteta has also backed Emery to turn Villa’s fortunes around, describing his compatriot as one of the Premier League’s most experienced and successful managers.

“He is one of the most experienced managers in the league, and one of the most successful without a shadow of a doubt,” Arteta said.

“What Villa did last year and how they finished, it was an incredible season. It’s just one game and that’s it – I’m sure he will turn it around.”

With Arsenal aiming to maintain their perfect start and Villa seeking redemption, all eyes will be on Villa Park when the two sides meet tonight.